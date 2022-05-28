Carrie Underwood opens her American Idol journal for fans to read

Carrie Underwood at Stagecoach Festival. Pic credit: NostalgicRock Videos/YouTube

On the top 5 episode of American Idol, Carrie Underwood showed up and served as a mentor while the competitors sang her songs.

Carrie was supposed to come back for the finale as well and perform for the live crowd, but she had to pull out. Someone in her entourage tested positive for COVID-19, so protocols forced Carrie off the show.

However, Carrie still gave fans something special to honor her memories of appearing on American Idol.

Carrie opened her journal and let fans see what she wrote when she won her season.

Carrie Underwood’s journal entry after winning American Idol

Carrie Underwood won Season 4 of American Idol, beating out Bo Bice in the finals. This brought her a recording deal, a new car, and a cash prize.

Here is what Carrie wrote in her journal the night after Ryan Seacrest announced her as the winner.

“It came down to this final moment. Ryan had the gold card in his hand,” Carrie wrote at the time. “Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that they presented us with keys to 2 identical red convertible 2005 Mustangs! How cool is that?”

Carrie then wrote about how she had to let the moment sink in as she looked out at the crowd, who was cheering when Ryan called out her name.

“I took one more look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds,” Carrie wrote at the time. “Ryan said something like, ‘And your 2005 American Idol is…’ My heart beat fast and I closed my eyes. CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!! The crowd went wild. I immediately started crying. It was a beautiful moment.”

Carrie then wrote about how all the finalists ran out to hug her while she was crying and then they asked her to sing.

“I blubbered through ‘Inside Your Heaven.’ Pyrotechnics went off behind me.”

Carrie Underwood is the most successful American Idol alumni ever

Carrie Underwood is the most successful winner to ever compete on American Idol. While Kelly Clarkson has had amazing success too, Carrie in on a whole new level.

Carrie has a net worth of $140 million thanks to selling over 70 million albums worldwide and consistently sold-out concert tours. She is the sixth highest-certified female musical artist of all time and the highest-certified female country music artist.

Carrie has also won seven Grammy Awards.

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in 2023 to ABC.