Carrie Underwood explains why she refuses to sing love songs on her albums

Carrie Underwood from American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood became an American sweetheart when she won American Idol.

The small-town Oklahoma girl flew on a plane for the first time, was wide-eyed and excited, and she said she was crying the entire time she sang her song after Ryan Seacrest named her the winner.

However, if anyone thought she would be the country sweetheart singing love songs, they were in for a surprise.

Carrie said she does not sing love songs, and she has no intention to sing them in the future on her albums.

Carrie Underwood on why she won’t sing love songs

Carrie Underwood appeared on Amazon’s Country Heat podcast and explained why fans wouldn’t hear love songs on her albums.

“I don’t sing love songs. I would rather kill a dude than talk about how much I love them,” Carrie said.

Carrie considers herself strong and believes strong women don’t compromise for anyone. They know what they are worth and what they bring to the table.

“I just love the strong character that doesn’t take anything from anybody,” Carrie continued. “And even if it’s kind of in a different way, like you think about Ghost Story, you know she’s not doing anything to get revenge on this guy.”

“It’s just like, ‘I’m just telling you that you’re gonna want me back and I’m not gonna be there.’”

Ghost Story is the recent single from her new album Demin & Rhinestones.

Carrie Underwood on her love of songs about strong women

Fans should have known from the start what kind of songs they would get from Carrie Underwood.

Her debut album included one of her most beloved hit songs, Before He Cheats, which showed a woman getting the ultimate revenge of a cheating lover.

She even said in the podcast that getting married didn’t change that.

“I’ve heard a lot of, ‘Oh, gosh, she’s married now. I would expect her to write a lot of love songs,'” Carrie told CMT. “Being onstage is acting. You get to be larger than life and larger than yourself. The whole thing to me is just a big chance to just have fun — being able to sing a song like ‘Good Girl.'”

“Obviously, that’s not what I’m feeling in my life right now. I’m extremely happy, but I don’t do love songs for the most part. It just doesn’t happen. It feels weird. That’s just a personal thing to me. I’d rather live that in my real life.”

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.