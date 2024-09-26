Carrie Ann Inaba slams ‘dismissive’ Anna Delvey after DWTS elimination

Anna Delvey left Dancing With the Stars the same way she went in, with the public despising her.

The fake heiress was partnered with Ezra Sosa, and instead of changing the public opinion of her, it seems she was more concerned with doubling down and being unlikeable.

Anna ruffled many feathers on premiere week when she said she was happy she didn’t have to perform Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” again.

After being eliminated from the hit series on Tuesday, she went one step further after host Julianne Hough asked her what she would take away from competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“Nothing,” was her response.

In the aftermath, Anna was called out for her remark because many felt that a far more deserving celebrity could have been on the show in her place.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba was stunned by Anna’s words.

Carrie Ann previously supported Anna amid backlash

Carrie Ann had previously defended Anna and asked viewers to give her a chance during the Season 33 premiere.

“I was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show,” Carrie Ann said of the eliminated celebrity.

“That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show-from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team,” she continued.

“We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

Indeed, every single person on the show puts in a lot of work to create the finished product that viewers watch from home week after week.

But Anna was on borrowed time in the competition because viewers were never in her corner because of her criminal history.

There is romance behind the scenes of DWTS Season 33

It’s hard to connect with someone being rude about every aspect of the show, so Anna is a cautionary tale about how not to approach viewers to earn votes.

Now that Anna is out of the contest, it will be interesting to see whether the show will continue to dominate the headlines in the coming weeks.

Viewers connect with a good old-fashioned DWTS romance; two could be brewing.

A video surfaced this week of Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko sharing kisses behind the scenes of the show.

Viewers are also picking up on the chemistry between Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

