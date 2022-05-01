Carrie Ann Inaba shares new looks with Dancing with the Stars fans

Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Ann Inaba has been sharing a lot of photos lately, and she has mixed up her look in many of them.

Dancing with the Stars’ fans have gotten a chance to see her in several different looks, and it seems that Carrie Ann is having fun changing things up.

In a recent post, she even admitted wanting to show fans new looks and a different side of her through her photos and asked what they thought.

Carrie Ann Inaba offers new looks for her fans

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a 30-second Instagram Reel where she showed off several poses that she did for a photoshoot.

The photos were from her own personal online magazine called Carri Ann Conversations.

The new look featured Carrie Ann with her hair slicked back. She wore a strapless black top and a gold collar necklace. As for what really made this different, Carrie Ann used minimal makeup, keeping it a more natural look.

In the caption, she wrote, “Trying out new looks. What do you think? Personally, I prefer to wear less make up IRL. In this business, sometimes there is pressure to ‘keep up.’ But for this shoot I ‘let go’ and was more myself.”

“What do you see? I see my clarity and creativity alive and well in these photos. And there’s a calm within my soul. And that makes me happy. I usually hide some of those parts of myself.”

She then promised there was more to come.

Carrie Ann offering lots of new looks on social media

This was just one of many new, unique looks that Carrie Ann has shared with fans lately.

Earlier in April, Carrie Ann posted a photo of her standing in front of a white wall with her hair pulled back.

She wrote, “Get creative.. dare to be messy and floppy and find your way through the scary and dark corners of your life. Who knows… spring may be waiting for you and along with it a garden of blossoming dreams.”

A few days later, she posted a photo with her hair down, wearing a pants suit.

She wrote, “It’s the time we get to do what makes us happy. We can build our personal dreams, make our homes comfy, adventure out into the great unknown.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.