Carole Radziwill claims Bethenny Frankel had special privileges on RHONY

Carole Radziwill spills tea about Bethenny Frankel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/acepixs

Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill is spilling tea about her former friend Bethenny Frankel and the privileges she had on the show. Carole revealed that Bethenny acted as if she was a producer and had access to information that the other women were not privy to.

Carole — who spent six seasons on the show and became besties with Bethenny until their explosive Season 10 fallout — said her castmate even had access to a private text chain that was created for the show’s producers.

The 58-year-old old dished about her former friend who she felt had a leg up on the show due to being privy to all this insider information.

RHONY alum Carole Radziwill said Bethenny Frankel had special privileges on the show

The Real Housewives of New York alum didn’t hold anything back while dishing about her stint on the long-running Bravo series.

During a recent interview, Carole gave her opinion on the rumors that Bethenny could return to RHONY but as a producer.

“I don’t think she would do that…she gets paid as talent” reasoned Carole during her appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“I think she acted as a producer, at least what I saw that last season as talent and as a producer,” said Carole. “She had access to information about the show that none of the rest of us had access to… she knew what was said and scenes that she wasn’t in.”

Carole continued, “There was clearly some communication that was happening between her and production that wasn’t happening with the rest of us in production.”

She also confessed that knowing Bethenny had these privileges made them hesitant about saying certain things.

“That did make people afraid to say things that, you know, that they would have said normally because there was a feeling that there was, you know, it was someone who was more protected.”

Carole Radziwill says Bethenny Frankel had ‘unequal access’ to RHONY producers

Carole continued to dish about her former friend’s close relationship with the Real Housewives of New York producers.

“There was the feeling that, that it was unequal access to production,” said Carole. “There’s this thing… like this story chain or something, it was like a text message. And all the producers… would be texting what was going on in the scene as it was going on.”

Carole continued, “So all the producers doing all the scenes would know, right what each other’s doing in real-time and stuff… I think she [Bethenny] had access to some version of that.”

Carole said she found this out after borrowing a showrunner’s phone and seeing a group message pop up.

“It became kind of clear that she had access to it whether or not directly from producers or just, you know… it could’ve just been the relationship she had with, with a PA or something,” added Carole.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.