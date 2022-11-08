Carole Radziwill and LuAnn de Lesseps slam Bethenny Frankel over new Real Housewives podcast

RHONY OG LuAnn de Lesseps calls Bethenny Frankel pathetic after she announced her new podcast. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

Carole Radziwill and LuAnn de Lesseps are not impressed with their former co-star, Bethenny Frankel’s new business venture.

Bethenny recently announced that she will be hosting a new podcast titled Rewives.

In it, she will be watching iconic episodes from the Real Housewives franchise, and all cities will be included. She will then share her perspective.

The Skinny Girl mogul said it will be more than a rewatch. She will go into detail about dynamics that fans may have missed and reveal what happened behind the scenes.

The Real Housewives of New York alums Carole and LuAnn slammed Bethenny after the announcement.

LuAnn spoke out first.

RHONY alum LuAnn de Lesseps called Bethenny Frankel pathetic

LuAnn appeared on an episode of Everything Iconic and said, “It’s pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives.”

The countess also predicted that Bethenny would be doing what she does best, and it is to speak negatively about her former co-stars or mock them.

“Right, and if she s**ts on the show, that means she’s gonna s**t on us on her little podcast about the Housewives,” LuAnn shared with host Danny Pellegrino.

Carole echoed the same sentiment as her friend LuAnn.

Carole Radziwill says Bethenny Frankel burns bridges

Carole was very direct when a fan Tweeted asking her opinion of Bethenny’s new podcast. She sarcastically wrote, “Oh lordy… how original.”

She took an even bigger dig at Bethenny when she said that the former chef thrived on tearing women apart.

She said, “But she did build her brand by trashing & mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best.”

Carole pointed out that even in the introduction to her podcast Bethenny dissed other Housewives who have podcasts.

She said, “I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts.” Carole added, “Somethings will never change.”

Bethenny Frankel disses other Housewives podcasts

While promoting her new podcast, Bethenny said that she would be doing something that had never been done before. She said it won’t be about what’s obvious to everyone because she will go deeper.

“So it’s really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it,” she told People magazine.

Bethenny also took to social media to promote her podcast. She wrote that she was excited and that fans won’t be disappointed. She said, “It’s a first and it’s a best.”

The RHONY OG also has another podcast titled, Just B with Bethenny Frankel.

She gives her honest opinion about business, pop culture, and conversations to have before marriage, amongst other things on that podcast.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.