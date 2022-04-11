Carmen Electra speaks out after Kim Kardashian copied her white 90s dress

Carmen Electra revealed she was “thrilled” that Kim wore a dress similar to hers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Although some people may not enjoy seeing one of their most famous outfits on another celebrity, Carmen Electra is happy to see another star pull off a dress like the one she wore to the 1998 MTV Movie Awards.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a series of photos on Instagram where she’s wearing a white dress with a completely open back and sides, the dress designed to cover her chest — barely.

When Carmen wore her Stephen Spouse design in 1998, many people thought it was a terrible outfit, and it landed her on many worst-dressed lists. However, the same isn’t true today.

Carmen took to Instagram to let her fans know how she felt about Kim’s recreation of the iconic outfit after similarities were pointed out.

Carmen Electra is ‘thrilled’ that Kim wore a dress like hers

Carmen shared two posts about the outfit on her Instagram page, sharing photos of herself from the MTV Movie Awards.

The first post showed two photos of herself side by side as she showed off the daring dress. In the caption, she wrote, “So thrilled to find out @kimkardashian made the same dress I wore to the mtv awards in the #90s @mtvmovieawards 💋🤘🏼.”

Her next post showed a photo of herself in the dress next to a photo of Kim in a similar dress. The dresses are almost identical, but there are slight differences in the fabric and how the design came together.

In the second post, Carmen wrote, “I still have this dress I wore to the mtv movie awards in the 90’s 💋 @kimkardashian remade this designer dress and I think it’s flattering not a completion ! I think it’s cool 🤘🏼 shouting out love to the ladies always have !!!!!!!!”

Although matching outfits may be considered taboo, Carmen has nothing but love for Kim wearing a similar dress and pulling off the style well. The Baywatch star made it clear that it’s not a competition, and there were no hard feelings about Kim wearing a similar dress.

See Kim Kardashian channel Carmen Electra in open-back dress

Kim’s original photos of the dress on Instagram have gathered over five million likes since it was posted.

The reality star shared five photos with the caption, “Love me for me, ok?”

The photos showed the form-fitting dress as Kim posed with her back to the camera and a shot showing the open side of the dress and one that showed off the front of the dress. In one photo, Kim can be seen pulling up on the top of the dress to try to keep it from sliding down and exposing herself.

There’s no doubt that Kim looked good in the dress, and Carmen Electra agrees.

