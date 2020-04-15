Did you catch the premiere of Season 16 of Deadliest Catch tonight? Many things were confirmed and revealed like the reason Captain Keith Colburn told Monsters & Critics why he doesn’t like Captain Steve Harley Davidson.

And also why the pairing of Time Bandit cappie Johnathan Hillstrand with Saga cappie Jake Anderson was a Roadrunner and coyote matchup.

It was Jake’s who we spoke with about the F/V Destination that went missing. A ship that still is on the radar of fans curious to know what happened.

More on that later.

Tonight we saw Hillstrand lose his mind and unload a clip shooting at Harley Davidson’s buoys, all concealed craftily by a sneaky method of sinking his buoys. What a jerk! Harley, that is.

He snaked the King crab right out from under the Saga, literally, and laughed while doing it. Hillstrand sniffed his shady dealings out right away, and now it’s not only Colburn who is gunning for Harley but Hillstrand and the Saga crew.

Another veteran Deadliest Catch captain was seen tonight, Scott Campbell, Jr. of the F/V Seabrooke. But after he shared it had been four years since he fished a King crab, we wanted to know more.

Captain Scott Campbell Jr: What to know about the captain of the Seabrooke on Deadliest Catch

Scott Campbell Jr. is back at the helm of the F/V Seabrooke out of Kodiak, Alaska. He’s been gone a while, and he said after three surgeries and five seasons of Deadliest Catch off now, he was ready to make that 35,000-pound quota of King crab to get back in the game.

Except, his first pot drew a blank (no crab). Then the second pot equally barren. The third pot netted one crab. That was one crab in 16 hours of work, which is not a financially sustainable model for a Bering sea crabber.

But why was he gone, and what made him sit out five seasons of Deadliest Catch?

Good old fashioned back problems, those surgeries were meant to fix it.

The Seabrooke captain had to temporarily retire at an early age from the chronic pain he suffered. Scott penned a book, Giving The Finger: Risking It All To Fish The World’s Deadliest Sea, about fishing on the Bering Sea with his dad.

It seems the surgeries did work enough that Scott has returned in a big way to crab fishing. Scott previously posted on Instagram that he “fixed the old girl up” and was ready to rejoin the fleet.

And another post shows that he did catch some crab. In fact, he confirms the returning season after five seasons gone from the show was a successful one at that.

Make sure to watch how Johnathan Hillstrand and Scott Campbell Jr. fare this season as the Russians and Harley Davidson seem to be the thorny issues facing the Dutch Harbor fleet on Deadliest Catch.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Discovery.