Captain Sandy Yawn calls Below Deck Med charter guests ‘next level rude’

Captain Sandy Yawn has weighed in on the recent group of Below Deck Med charter guests.

Mahisha Dellinger and Neysla Paltsev brought drama to the Mustique yacht with their behavior.

In fact, they were so rude to the crew, especially Chief Stew Aesha Scott, that Captain Sandy had to give them a lecture on kindness.

The captain earned praise from Below Deck Med fans for standing up for her crew.

During the Below Deck Med After Show, the guests and their behavior were one hot topic.

Captain Sandy only appeared briefly, but her words pretty much summed up how so many people left about the charter guests.

“Seeing the footage, that’s like next-level rude,” she expressed.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn helps out her crew

When Aesha revealed to Captain Sandy the attitude and behavior the interior team was enduring because of the guests, the captains stepped in to help.

After letting things play out on the first day, Captain Sandy started off the second day with a message for the crew.

Captain Sandy shared a story about being kind to people and lifting people up rather than tearing them down. The story involved her telling a former group of charter guests that their charter would end if they didn’t change their negative attitude toward her team.

“Kindness is the Gold! #teamworkmakesthedreamwork,” Captain Sandy wrote on an Instagram Post featuring her telling the story on Below Deck Med.

Here’s everything that has been said about Below Deck Med’s rude charter guests

Following the episode with Mahisha and Neysla, social media was on fire, dragging them for their actions.

Meanwhile, on the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Kate Chastain made it clear that she wouldn’t tolerate such behavior. We all remember the “rocket ship” drama from Below Deck Season 3.

All of the backlash and outrage got Neysla and Mahisha’s attention. The trolls were coming for them hard on their social media platforms, and they responded by taking accountability.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Neysla apologized for the way she behaved on the show, but she also called out editing.

For her part, Mahisha clarified several misunderstandings from the show, including things Below Deck Med fans didn’t see on-screen.

Captain Sandy Yawn and crew are winding down Below Deck Med Season 9. Less than a handful of episodes remain, and the latest spoilers reveal fans are in for one roller coaster of a ride.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.