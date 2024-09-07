Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on Below Deck after his exit

It’s been over a year since Below Deck fans learned Captain Lee Rosbach wasn’t asked back for Season 11 of the show.

Since then, the OG Below Deck has returned with Captain Kerry Titheradge replacing the stud of the sea.

Below Deck fans had mixed reviews about the revamp of the show and Captain Kerry.

While the hit-yachting show wasn’t the same, Captain Kerry brought a new element to the franchise.

Hot on the heels of Captain Lee wrapping up Season 1 of Deadly Waters, he spoke out about being forced out of the show he helped launch.

In fact, the stud of the sea was one of the main reasons Below Deck became such a mega-hit.

Captain Lee Rosbach says Below Deck ‘isn’t the same’ after his ‘firing’

During an interview with the Daily Star earlier this week, Captain Lee did what he does best, spoke his mind. The captain was asked his thoughts on Below Deck since his departure, and he didn’t hold back.

“I haven’t caught up with any of it. It doesn’t seem the same on the one time or two that I’ve watched,” he expressed.

Captain Lee isn’t wrong, either. Captain Kerry brought a new vibe to the franchise; that’s not a bad thing or a dig at the stud of the sea.

Those wondering if Captain Lee’s words are coming from ill will or resentment for being let go that is not the case.

“I’m not holding a grudge I still work with Bravo and NBC Universal. Was I happy with their decision? No, but I don’t own NBC Universal,” the captain shared.

Here’s why Captain Lee Rosbach says he was ‘fired’ from Below Deck

Captain Lee didn’t sugarcoat the fact that he was fired from the show, which made him a reality TV star. Even though, the powers that be at Below Deck and Bravo did not phrase it that way to him.

“I don’t know why I left… I just wasn’t invited back. They said I wasn’t invited back but I call it being fired. So I told them that I’d never been fired for doing a good job,” Captain Lee stated to the Daily Star.

The captain was proud that, during his entire career, being fired from Below Deck was only the second time he had been fired from a job.

“Because I can remember it was the only second time I’ve ever been fired from anything. So now I don’t know, would I go back? I might go back for a season or two,” he dished.

Following his Below Deck exit and health issues, Captain Lee has been booked and busy. The captain started his new Night Cap show, where he meets fans and has a new podcast, Salty, with Captain Lee.

Those looking for a Captain Lee fix should definitely check out his podcast because it’s filled with his witty one-liners that fans loved about him on Below Deck.

While Season 1 of Deadly Waters just finished airing, Captain Lee hopes a Season 2 will happen. It’s completely different from what he’s done before, and fans will get to see him in a different element.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.