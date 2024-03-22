Captain Kerry Titheradge came into Below Deck Season 11 with the task of replacing Captain Lee Rosbach.

There’s no question that Below Deck fans had reservations about watching the OG Below Deck without the Stud of the Sea.

However, Captain Kerry took it all in stride and simply did his own thing – which earned him mad props.

Below Deck fans are gushing over the new captain as Season 11 nears the halfway point.

Although Captain Kerry didn’t come out on top as the favorite Below Deck captain in a recent Reddit poll, he’s gaining momentum quickly.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire this week singing Captain Kerry’s praises for two very good reasons: How he handled firing Bosun Jared Woodin and dealt with Cat Baugh needing to leave immediately for mental health reasons.

Captain Kerry Titheradge earns Below Deck fans praise amid Season 11 drama

“Captain Kerry sure knows how to fire a person. I think he could call someone an a**hole but the way he says it they would thank him for for it. #BelowDeck,” read an X.

Captain Kerry sure knows how to fire a person. I think he could call someone an asshole but the way he says it they would thank him for for it. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/CEVdT8jsDo — CGSMichelle (@HeartBravoFl) March 19, 2024

Another called Captain Kerry’s reaction to Cat leaving “perfect,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Sad to see Cat leave Below Deck. Her depature felt very rushed, as if a large chunck of the happenings were edited out.@Capt_Kerry, your response was perfect. Top notch captain/friend.#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/oDa8HhOWmy — Ryan Grannan-Doll (@BostonHanSolo) March 19, 2024

A different one mentioned how the captain could see that Kyle Stillie was trying to help calm Jared down when they woke up Captain Kerry.

Captain Kerry perfectly clocked Kyle was trying to de-escalate, while Jared gets drunk and has bad manners #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/CgBvyEZ5sz — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) March 19, 2024

“I really like Captain Kerry. He is clear and firm with what he expects, and I love that he helps when the team needs him #BelowDeck,” wrote one X user.

I really like Captain Kerry. He is clear and firm with what he expects, and I love that he helps when the team needs him #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/ivzUTk87mz — Deanna Grey (@DeannaKatee) March 21, 2024

The captain was given a shout-out for being such a team player, which is even more evident now that the crew is down two yachties.

#BelowDeck

Love how Captain Kerry is a team player and is hands on…

Team work makes the dream work…👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xgdRnUVjwQ — Stingray (@Stingrayomega) March 19, 2024

Another X referred to Captain Kerry as a “national treasure.”

Captain Kerry is such a national treasure #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/LidKHYSIPz — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) March 19, 2024

“Captain Kerry is such a good captain, he doesn’t take crap,” stated an X.

Captain Kerry is such a good captain, he doesn't take crap 😆⚓️ #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/avvjXcKlqo — Jak (@TooRealReality_) March 19, 2024

It was kind of a theme that Captain Kerry doesn’t put up with any crap or BS on his watch.

Captain Kerry is not about the bullshit and I love it! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/K3OpPoVezW — Brittany (@BrittanyFife73) March 19, 2024

One even declared him a great replacement for Captain Lee, which is something else we can agree on.

Captain Kerry really has been a great replacement for Captain Lee! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/WARoerJZx5 — Jumata Emill (@brownboywriting) March 19, 2024

Captain Kerry reacts to Below Deck fans’ praise

For those who may not know, Captain Kerry can often be found on X or Reddit, responding to various Below Deck fans’ thoughts or opinions about him.

The captain tends to use a GIF to share his appreciation for the kind words about how he’s doing on the OG Below Deck.

Captain Kerry used a GIF to reply to an X user who wrote, “Although I miss @capthlr a lot on my screen . This newer tv captain 📺 @Capt_Kerry is doing an amazing job , Especially opening up with & dealing with mental health himself . I’m sure Captain Lee would be proud. I genuinely enjoy you on my television. 👏 🛥️ #belowdeck.”

The Below Deck star also responded with a funny GIF to a fan commenting on his kindness and compassion for his crew.

Along with responding to fans, Captain Kerry Titheradge gave an update on how Cat was doing following her exit. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Cat also spoke out for the first time since her exit and had quite an interesting way to break her silence.

What are your thoughts on Captain Kerry so far?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.