Below Deck’s Cat Baugh speaks out after show exit

Below Deck star Cat Baugh has spoken out after she exited Season 11 of the show early.

The most recent episode of Below Deck featured Cat leaving for the sake of her own mental health.

A distress call from home put the final nail in the coffin for Cat, who left immediately upon breaking down again to Fraser Olender.

The other day, Cat spoke out for the first time since her decision played out on Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck fans will certainly be surprised at what she had to say.

Taking to Instagram, Cat shared a video of her and Deckhand Kyle Stillie during her time on the show for her first post since her exit.

“Something I’ve learned in life is the universe never explains why.” Cat kicked off her caption.

Instead of using her own words, Cat opted to share a piece of a book she’s reading.

“When working through ways of solving a puzzle, there are no mistakes. Each unsuccessful solution gets you closer to one that works avoid becoming attached to the particulars of the problem. Widen your field of view,” was the beginning of the words of wisdom.

It went on to talk about following the stronger magnetic connection, even if its in a new direction.

“Demanding to control a work of art would be just as foolish as demanding that an oak tree grow, according to your well, allow the work to grow in the direction it seeks, evolve in accordance with its natural state, and have its own life,” was the end of the message.

Oh yes, Cat gave her followers something to ponder as opposed to opening up about her Below Deck exit. Perhaps if there’s a Below Deck Season 11 reunion, Cat will be in the right space to share more.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry gave an update on Cat, saying that he still keeps in touch with her and that she’s still struggling.

Cat wasn’t the only person who exited Below Deck Season 11 this week. Captain Kerry fired Bosun Jared Woodin after giving him multiple chances.

This means two new yachties will be joining the St. David crew mid-season which is always entertaining for Below Deck viewers.

The next on preview gave fans a first look at the new deckhand, and he certainly caught Sunny Marquis’s eye.

In other Below Deck news, Captain Jason Chambers called himself “naïve” about joining the franchise ahead of Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Cat Baugh has spoken out after her Below Deck exit but she definitely didn’t give fans any answers to their burning questions, like what was the emergency at home.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.