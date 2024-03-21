Below Deck spoilers: Barbie and Xandi clash, Ben screws up, beach day chaos and murder mystery fun

Below Deck `spoilers reveal that being two crewmembers down takes a toll on the St. David team.

The latest preview picks up right where things left off in the last episode, with Cat Baugh leaving the show.

This came the day after Captain Kerry Titheradge fired Bosun Jared Woodin, which we can all agree was needed.

Now, the St. David crew must work overtime to make the current group of charter guests happy.

There’s some good news, though. As the video kicks off, Captain Kerry learns his new deckhand will arrive the next day.

Until then, though, the yachties are faced with even more drama challenges, and a new feud emerges.

Barbie’s at the center of more interior crew drama

One would have thought that with Cat no longer there, the interior would run smoother even a person down. That’s not the case at all, as Xandi Olivier complains to Fraser Olender about how Barbie Pascual is handling the current situation.

Meanwhile, via his confessional, Fraser admits that the entire crew is in “deep s**t.” There’s a lot to be done, too, with a beach drinks excursion and a murder mystery party happening that day.

Speaking of the beach, it’s majorly difficult to access, and Captain Kerry has to drop the crew off to set up in the middle of the water. Oh yes there’s no placing the boat up near the sand.

This becomes a problem for newly promoted Bosun Ben Willoughby, who not only gets stuck when dropping off guests but also gets sand in the impeller. A grinding sound means trouble for Ben and the crew as Captain Kerry works to fix the issue.

Back on the St. David, Xandi and Barbie clash after the latter takes a break to chill while Xandi clears the table. Xandi lectures Barbie on communication especially with them running around like crazy.

They complain about each other in their confessionals, revealing Fraser’s going to have a whole new problem on his hands.

The murder mystery party begins

Later that night, Barbie gears up for the murder mystery party by getting her “crazy” going. Barbie has some cheeky banter with Kyle Stillie further hinting a boatmance could be blossoming.

Fraser brings the guests dessert while Ben, Kyle, and Sunny Marquis sneak up to watch Barbie make her grand entrance to kick off the murder mystery. The crew and guests erupt in laughter at Barbie’s performance after she literally threw herself on the floor.

Below Deck fans will have to tune in to see what happens next on the hit Bravo show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, though, we do know two new crew members will join the St. David yachties.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.