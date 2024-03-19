Captain Kerry Titheradge speaks out after firing Jared Woodin on Below Deck, reveals where they stand today

Below Deck Season 11 saw its first firing this week with Captain Kerry Titheradge letting Jared Woodin go after many chances.

It was no surprise that Captain Kerry fired Jared and went on to promote Ben Willoughby to bosun.

Jared struggled all season and, not just with his job but also personally trying to keep in contact with his daughter.

The captain tried his best to help Jared to no avail, though, and Jared left him no option, especially after his drunken behavior.

Captain Kerry has opened up about his first firing on the OG Below Deck.

What did Captain Kerry Titheradge say about firing Jared Woodin on Below Deck?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Captain Kerry admitted he knew from the get-go that Jared was struggling in the job.

Jared’s fight with Deckhand Kyle Stillie woke Captain Kerry up even earlier than Below Deck viewers saw. It was the final stew for Captain Kerry, even though Jared had a right to be upset with Kyle because tobacco near the hot tub is a big no-no.

Unfortunately, Jared getting drunk again after more than one talk with Captain Kerry was beyond acceptable.

“But there were more times I spoke with him about going through what he’s going through and getting his head straight and being in the game and that alcohol is not going to help you make the right decisions. It’s going to make things worse. And he told me that he would back off the booze, and that was from that first crew party,” Captain Kerry shared with EW.

Despite knowing he needed to fire Jared, Captain Kerry handled it with grace, and Jared took it all in stride. In fact, it was one of the more lackluster firings ever in the Below Deck franchise history.

There’s a reason for that, and it’s because Captain Kerry showed Jared grace, even though he was screwing up a lot. Captain Kerry could relate to Jared but after giving Jared two warnings, it was a no-brainer the bosun needed to be gone.

Where do Jared Woodin and Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck stand today?

Captain Kerry and Jared have no hard feelings toward each other about what went down on Below Deck.

“I got with him before the first episode because I didn’t know how they were going to portray him, and I wanted to make sure he was okay. Just let him know, look man, I know you’re in a bad headspace. Got any problems, give me a call,” the captain shared to Entertainment Weekly.

It turns out that Jared went to Captain Kerry’s house so they could talk. Jared also joined Captain Kerry for a Below Deck watch party and brought his dad along, too.

Captain Kerry Titheradge has addressed firing Jared. This won’t be the last time he does talk about a firing either because more firings are coming on the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.