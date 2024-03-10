Below Deck fans name favorite captain in franchise

Below Deck fans have named their favorite captain in the hit yachting franchise, and the answer should surprise no one.

There have been six captains over the years in the Below Deck family.

The late Captain Mark Howard launched Below Deck Med but was replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn during Season 2 of the show.

Earlier this week, one Reddit user asked Below Deck fans to vote for their favorite captain in the franchise.

The choices were Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Jason Chambers, and the newest addition to the family, Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Voting ended with Below Deck Down Under hottie Captain Jason taking the title of favorite captain.

It then went Captain Lee, Captain Glenn, Captain Kerry, and Captain Sandy bringing up the rear.

Pic credit: @Salt_Ad963/Reddit

Below Deck fans show Captain Kerry Titheradge love after vote

The comments section of the Reddit thread was thrilled with love and support for Captain Kerry. Taking over the OG Below Deck from Captain Lee wasn’t easy, but he has acquired new fans in just a matter of weeks.

“Recency bias but I went with Captain Kerry. Loving his management skills. The way he gives great advice to Fraser and Jared is inspiring,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another one expressed love for Captain Kerry but picked Captain Glenn because of alone time antics aboard Parsifal III when the crew is on a night out. A different one believes Captain Kerry has a ton of potential to move up the favorite captain list quickly.

Pic credit: @ C_F_A_S/@Hamburgler4077/@carrotlettuce/Reddit

Captain Kerry responded to the comment in the Reddit thread where the user gave him mad props despite voting for Captain Glenn because of his alone shots on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Pic credit: @ C_F_A_S/@Capt_kerry/Reddit

There’s no question the landscape of Below Deck has been changing as the franchise keeps going strong while bringing in new blood.

More Below Deck news

Below Deck Season 11 is in full swing, with Stew Barbie Pascual earning big praise from Captain Kerry for how she dealt with a drunk charter guest.

Barbie also dropped a marriage bombshell in new Below Deck spoilers, which was not what fans were expecting.

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht had a very shocking reunion this week. Speaking of the hit sailing show, Captain Glenn teased Season 5 in a way that gave fans a lot to talk about.

Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Aesha Scott revealed a major life change the other day, and as Monsters and Critics previously reported, her Below Deck family showed up in droves to support her.

What did you think of the Below Deck favorite captain poll?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.