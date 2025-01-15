Captain Jason Chambers reveals Below Deck Down Under motto in new Season 3 teaser

Below Deck Down Under is back for Season 3, baby!

Bravo finally released the first-look teaser for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 last week, and it was worth the wait.

Captain Jason Chamber returns in all his glory, but he doesn’t have his trusty side-kick Aesha Scott with him this time.

Season 3 will create a new dynamic for Captain Jason and his crew.

However, one thing will never change when Captain Jason is at the helm of any yacht.

Captain Jason has a motto, which was shared in a new teaser for the Below Deck spin-off.

Below Deck Season 3 teaser has Captain Jason and obnoxious guests

The Instagram account @belowdeckbravo shared a very quick clip to tease the upcoming Below Deck Down Under season.

In the footage, Captain Jason’s voiceover says, “When the guests walk on here, I want them to have the best experience.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a sneak peek at Season 3 showed Captain Jason will go to great lengths to make the charter guests happy. That’s the case in the teaser, too.

The teaser shows the crew going all out to please guests in funny costumes, with some crew even wearing next to nothing.

However, as Below Deck fans know, guests can often be demanding and out of control. We get a glimpse of that in the video.

One woman has another guest standing on her hair, and a different guest complains about her martini.

The footage seems to be a little snippet from the super-sized trailer, and we are here for any tease of the new season. Bravo seems to be hyping up the return of Below Deck Down Under, and so are two other familiar faces.

Below Deck Season 3 stars promote return to show

Season 3 will see Captain Jason’s crew filled with two alums and several newbies.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph recently opened up about Season 3 while addressing that it was difficult for her without Aesha. The chef promised fans won’t be disappointed in the upcoming season, even without their favorite chief stew in the mix.

Harry Van Vliet is also back for his second go-around. The deckhand took to Instagram to share his exciting news after the trailer dropped after the trailer dropped.

We must point out that Harry’s IG caption says Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 2, but it’s actually Monday, February 3.

The countdown is on for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 to return, and Bravo’s using Captain Jason to get fans excited for the show. It’s working, too.

Those looking to get their Below Deck Down Under fix before the Season 3 premiere can check out Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.