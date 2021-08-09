Can damaged relationships in the Potthast family be fixed after the family drama on Happily Ever After?

If the Potthast family wants to repair their relationships with each other it is going to take a lot of work after all the drama. Pic credit: TLC

All the physical altercations and deep-seated personal issues between the members of the Potthast family and Andrei on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season could be too much for some of the relationships to come back from.

Chuck and his children have individually expressed the importance of family to them throughout their time within the franchise and aside from a family connection, they all have a business relationship to maintain.

After the latest physical altercations, tensions are at an all-time high and it does not appear like anyone is willing to relinquish their points of view. This could mean that the relationships within the Potthast family are ruined permanently.

Each member of the Potthast family and Andrei Castravet may never make up with each other

Jenn and Becky are mad at their dad Chuck for choosing to work closely with Andrei in their family business, which means that they are being pushed out due to lack of work.

Charlie and Meg are mad at Chuck from their point of view for allowing Andrei to come in and cause all this drama and hurt feelings after already knowing that his children didn’t like him.

Chuck thinks that his children are just jealous of the attention he is giving Andrei and made the point that he helped them all out individually at different points, the same way he’s helping Andrei.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andrei and Elizabeth agree with Chuck’s point and have been trying to make everyone see that Andrei is not a bad guy.

Andrei’s reputation as an entitled, manipulating, and lazy father and husband is what has caused everyone to dislike him in the first place.

These strenuous relationships between Potthast family members and Andrei have been exacerbated over the years. Chuck’s goal for the disastrous cookout was to bring everyone together to begin healing although it had the opposite effect.

The fights during the Potthast Family cookout escalated beyond any point they had gone before. Pic credit: TLC

Happily Ever After? viewers will get more answers at the Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance Tell Alls are historically next-level dramatic with producers not holding anything back and forcing the cast to leave everything out there.

With that said, Charlie will be at the Tell All and viewers will get to find out more about his relationship with Andrei and Elizabeth, and the rest of the family.

Viewers may also find out if anyone has been able to repair relationships within the family, or if things are still not in a good place.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.