Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed ‘in talks’ to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as Love Is Blind hosts

Love Is Blind viewers have spoken, and Netflix has listened.

After Love Is Blind viewers complained of Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s “cringy” Season 4 reunion hosting duties, a petition was created online to remove them from the job.

Critics complained that Nick and Vanessa’s appearances at the reunion were “pretty useless and out of place” and felt as though the couple directed attention toward themselves rather than the contestants.

Now, it looks as though another couple is in the running to fill in for the Lacheys: Season 1 couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

As DailyMail.com reports, Netflix is weighing its options after listening to viewers’ complaints.

A source who works for Love Is Blind spoke with the outlet, telling them, “There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special, which was a complete disaster on so many levels.”

Love Is Blind insider says Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are in talks to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the show’s hosts

“If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change,” they added.

According to the on-set source, “Vanessa and Nick are fabulous when it comes to interacting with the studio higher-ups and Netflix executives, but there’s another side to them which everyone finally got to see because the reunion special wasn’t scripted.”

The insider noted that because Lauren and Cameron themselves have been contestants in the dating experiment, they can relate to other contestants, unlike Nick and Vanessa.

Love Is Blind viewers had plenty of criticism this season

As Monsters and Critics reported, Love Is Blind viewers felt as though Vanessa exhibited bias during the reunion, and many complained about Vanessa pressing the couples about having babies.

As if complaining about the hosts wasn’t annoying enough for Love Is Blind fans, they were kept waiting for more than an hour for the live reunion to air.

Eventually — after receiving an error message that read, “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again” — Netflix subscribers were able to stream the reunion… 19 hours after it was set to air.

Netflix’s co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters blamed the delay on a bug and promised they’ll “learn from it and will get better.”

Three couples fell in love sight unseen and got married during Season 4

Like Cameron and Lauren, there were three couples during Season 4 who ended up becoming husband and wife. Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski said “I do” when it was their turn to meet at the altar.

One couple, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, got engaged but didn’t get married. Micah requested that Paul answer first, and when put on the spot, Paul told his fiancee, “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um, I think that we’re not there.”

Despite the success of the couples looking to find love sight unseen and the popularity of the show, it appears that producers at Love Is Blind have some rethinking to do before another season launches.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.