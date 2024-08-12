Brynn Whitfield teases ‘rollercoaster’ RHONY Season 15 — When does it premiere?

We are approaching The Real Housewives of New York Season 15 premiere date.

Brynn Whitfield stopped by Watch What Happens Live to tease the next chapter of the long-running reality series.

First, she confirmed that the network will welcome viewers back to the Big Apple on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

A premiere date has been teased over the last few weeks, and Bravo is upping the promotional campaign to showcase the cast.

But we haven’t had any actual footage of the season, which is strange because we usually get the super trailers two months ahead of premiere dates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Brynn will be joined on the cast by returnees Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and newcomer Racquel Chevremont.

Brynn reveals RHONY Season 15’s MVPs

During her WWHL appearance, Brynn said that viewers should expect Jenna and Erin to be the MVPs of RHONY Season 15, suggesting that they’re immersed in much of the drama.

Jenna received criticism during her freshman season for not sharing enough with her fellow cast members, so perhaps she’s taken that on board as she stages a comeback for another season.

Erin was embroiled in many arguments during RHONY Season 14, so we shouldn’t expect anything less from her during the next installment.

Bravo and production are keeping the individual storylines for the ladies under wraps, but we should have the trailer any day now.

RHONY was famously rebooted with Season 14 after backlash to RHONY Season 13 found the traditional reunion being scrapped.

RHONY Season 14 was a change of pace

The series, including its new cast, premiered on Bravo last summer, and the response was positive because the women brought a new energy to the show.

While some viewers still clamored for the original cast, they got their wish with a special season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip featuring familiar faces.

Looking ahead to RHONY Season 15, it’s hard to tell what’s in store because storylines have been kept under wraps.

That can either be a good or bad thing. Far too often, storylines leak before they play out on-screen, ruining the fun of watching things unfold.

Other times, storylines not going public before the broadcast indicate that not much happened during filming, meaning we could be in for a dull season.

We’re hoping the ladies come into their own on Season 15 because there were some jitters during their freshman seasons.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 15 premieres Tuesday, October 1, 2024, on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.