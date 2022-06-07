Bryan Abasolo shows washboard abs in posed photos

Bryan Abasolo shows off his abs. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation first met Bryan Abasolo on Season 13 of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette ever on the franchise.

When Rachel chose Bryan as her final winner, Bryan proposed, and the two left the finale engaged.

The franchise and ABC did not offer the couple the opportunity to have a televised wedding, so they instead had a destination wedding in Mexico on August 24, 2019.

Since the show, Rachel has become an advocate for racial diversity. She is a television personality, while Bryan is a co-host with Mike Johnson for the podcast Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation. He is also a chiropractor and calls himself Dr. Abs.

Bryan Abasolo shows why he’s called Dr. Abs

In his most recent Instagram post, Bryan posed shirtless, and his abs were popping.

Along with his washboard abs, Bryan showed off his muscular arms and showed the waistband of his Calvin Klein underwear band with his black jeans unbuttoned and partially unzipped.

Bryan captioned the photos by saying, “Casual Sunday (sun emoji) #Sunday #love #sundayfunday #weekend #sundayvibes #mood.”

What did fans have to say about Bryan’s pictures?

The first person to comment was a fellow contestant from Bachelor Rachel’s season, Eric Bigger, as he wrote, “Waiting for the AB course bro (muscle emoji).”

Next was Connor Obrochta from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and he declared, “Always Ab Season.”

Bryan’s co-host for their podcast, Mike Johnson, gave him a fire flame emoji and stated, “Flex on em.”

PIc credit: @thebryanabasolo/Instagram

Other fans gave more heart-faced emojis, fire flame emojis, and hands up emojis, as they said, “Perfection and Stop the madness.”

One woman even asked, “Umm do you have 0% body fat?” Moreover, two fans commented on his caption as they wrote, “Bring your casual Sunday every day to us” and “Very casual it seems. Not that we mind, Dr. Abs.”

Pic credit: @thebryanabasolo/Instagram

Recently, Bryan and Rachel opened up about having a family in the future and how hard it is to balance work and home, especially since the two are so involved in their careers at this point.

They both do know they want kids and know that for that to happen, changes would have to be made and sacrifices when it comes to both of their jobs.

It seems that Bachelor Nation doesn’t mind seeing photos of Bryan Abasolo’s abs and toned body parts and would not object to seeing more in the near future.

