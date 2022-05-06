Bryan Abasolo gave props to Ben Higgins for reaching out to Rachel Lindsay during Bachelor drama

Bryan Abasolo says thank you to Ben Higgins. Pic credit: ABC

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay met and began their relationship on Season 13 of The Bachelorette. The two hit it off and fell in love during the show, and Rachel chose Bryan as her winner in the season finale, when they also got engaged.

Rachel and Bryan tied the knot in August of 2019 and are still going strong today, despite a lot of drama going on in the Bachelor world that has affected Rachel.

After Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell broke off their relationship due to some racially insensitive events that haunted Rachael from her college days, Rachel Lindsay intervened and stated her thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Then, during an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay, the previous host of The Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison, defended Rachael Kirkconnell, which ultimately led to him leaving the show. While many people had Rachel Lindsay’s back, she received even more criticism and backlash from Bachelor Nation and from some fans of the show and of Chris Harrison.

What did Bryan Abasolo thank Ben Higgins for exactly?

But recently, former Bachelor, Ben Higgins was a guest on the podcast Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation. The co-hosts Mike Johnson, and Bryan Abasolo, who also happens to be Rachel Lindsay’s husband, talked with Ben about the whole situation.

During the podcast, Bryan actually thanked Ben for how he handled the situation because Rachel was having a really hard time. She even deactivated all of her social media due to the hate she had been getting.

Bryan told Ben, “I just want to tell you that I appreciated that from you a lot, man. You reached out when she was going through it. It was just good to hear from somebody that was being genuine and trying to genuinely be an ally in that situation. Listen, you want to learn, and that’s one thing we all can do and all we can ask for.”

What did Ben say when he reached out to Rachel Lindsay amid the situation?

Ben had actually reached out to Rachel amid all of this, and he explained why during the podcast episode. He stated, “I called and texted Rachel. I remember that time when all that news was coming out, and Christ Harrison is a good friend of mine. I will never say I don’t like Chris, but I also felt like there were two people involved here.”

He went on to say, “I knew there was another person who was probably really hurting in this, and because we had both been leads, I thought maybe if she wanted to, I could talk to her and tell her that I hear her and I’m sorry this was happening to her.”

Ben didn’t want to be the middle man, but he also wanted to hear and see both sides of their stories and took it as an opportunity for himself to learn and grow from it as well.

