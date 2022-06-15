Brittany Cartwright talks skipping Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding, ‘I wish we could figure this out’

Brittany Cartwright opened up about her drama with former Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright finally addressed the drama surrounding her friendship with former costar Stassi Schroeder.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor skipped out on Stassi and Beau Clark’s Italy wedding. Although they didn’t name the couple, the already awkward situation was made worse when Stassi revealed she wasn’t informed the couple wouldn’t be attending until the last minute.

During a recent interview, Brittany opened up about the situation and admitted she “hates” the drama happening between the two couples and is hoping for a quick reconciliation.

Brittany Cartwright dishes on wedding drama with former Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder

While appearing on the Betches Mom podcast, Brittany divulged the ongoing drama between the friends and former costars and didn’t hold back in sharing how impactful the situation has been.

While discussing the ongoing “rifts” between the long term friends, Brittany all but confirmed that she and Jax were the couple Stassi and Beau referred to during a recent episode of their own podcast where they called out a couple who ditched their wedding.

“With me and Stassi,” Brittany explained, “there’s some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out.”

According to Brittany, it was never their intention to skip out on Stassi and Beau’s wedding. She shared that they had every intention of flying overseas to attend the wedding.

“[We] would never in a million years do something like that on purpose,” she added.

Brittany confirms the ‘actual reasons’ why she and Jax missed Stassi’s big day

Brittany continued to share that their reasons for missing out on the wedding were very real.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about,” she stated. “

Brittany carried on to explain the long list of reasons that contributed to their ultimate decision to avoid flying to Italy. As it turns out, there were quite a few things going on for the little family, including their 1-year-old son, Cruz.

“Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons.”

Despite the lengthy reasoning for their absence, Brittany also confessed that she understands Stassi’s frustrations with the situation.

“Having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, I feel terrible about it and I’m truly sorry,” Brittany noted. “And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out.”

Brittany also shared why she felt it was important to address her side of the story. Although Stassi and Beau didn’t call her and Jax out by name, Brittany shared that had it been up to her, she wouldn’t have shared the story at all. However, since Stassi and Beau discussed it she felt the need to clarify their position.

“It’s hard when you can’t even talk to each other and actually hear each other’s sides, and then one side is out there,” she said. “I would’ve never even talked about it at all. It’s just makes me sad. I’m trying not to cry.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.