Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has revealed what she knew after her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, admitted he has a substance abuse problem.

On Tuesday, March 4, Jax revealed on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast with Alex Baskin that he’s been battling addiction for decades.

Jax admitted he’s 83 days sober after having an addiction to cocaine and alcohol that started in his 20s.

“I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23, and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it, but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it,” he expressed.

Following his separation from Brittany, Jax explained his addiction got worse, leading to him seeking help and owning his actions.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After clips of the interview went viral, Brittany responded to her ex’s words and did not let him off the hook.

Brittany Cartwright admits what she knew after Jax Taylor’s addiction admission

Speaking with People magazine, Brittany got candid about the impact of Jax’s addition on her and their son Cruz.

“For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he’s instilled on our family over the years,” she stated.

Brittany admitted she spent her entire relationship trying to help Jax, and because of that, she’s skeptical of his sobriety.

“I’ve tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I’m skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum,” Brittany spilled.

The Vanderpump Rules alum admitted she doesn’t trust Jax at all. Jax has caused her and Cruz a severe amount of damage, and she finds it hard to have faith in him.

However, she does hope he gets better for Cruz’s sake.

Brittany hits back at the trolls

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany added more insight into her situation. She reiterated the damage that was done while also making it clear she can’t say she’s proud of Jax for being sober.

Actions speak louder than words, and that’s what Brittany needs from her ex.

Then she clapped back at those questioning why she would stay in the relationship for so long.

“And to those asking why I stayed if I knew he had a problem all these years: You can’t help who you fell in love with. I’ve done absolutely everything in my power to get him the help he desperately needed. Unfortunately, I was naive and believed his empty promises and his pleads to change for years,” read part of her message.

Brittany explained that leaving is harder when you have a child with someone. She went on to say that those who have been in her situation know what she’s going through, and those who don’t should simply know she’s in a better place these days.

Season 2 of The Valley will debut this spring. It’s unclear how much of Jax’s addition will be covered on the show or if cameras are picking back up now that he has shared his story.

The Valley is currently on hiatus on Bravo.