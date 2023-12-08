Britney Haynes on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, receives support from many alums

The Diary Room Queen has returned to Big Brother. Britney Haynes, who now goes by her married name, Britney Godwin, is back for Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Britney first appeared on the BB12 cast, playing against Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas, Enzo Palumbo, and Hayden Moss. Britney returned for BB14, sharing the house with Janelle Pierzina, Dan Gheesling, and Ian Terry.

A friendship was struck between Janelle and Britney, leading to them teaming up on a season of The Amazing Race. Janelle is also cheering for Britney to win Reindeer Games.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games is a spin-off of the yearly reality competition show. Nine former houseguests compete in games and work toward winning a $100,000 prize.

The season premiere for the new show is on Monday, December 11. And CBS provided two hours in primetime for viewers to enjoy this group of Big Brother legends.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There are also former players serving as co-hosts since Julie Chen Moonves is taking the winter off. Julie returns for Big Brother 26 in the summer of 2024.

Britney Haynes joins the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast

The cast list for Big Brother: Reindeer Games was released this week. It features five former winners and several people who have played the game multiple times.

Here is the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast. It includes Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel from Big Brother 22. The feud between that pair had been going on for several years after what happened on BB22.

Nicole had retired from reality TV but returned for another chance to compete.

Britney decided to take time away from her husband and kids to compete again. Big Brother fans also saw Britney help introduce twists on BB25.

Below is a recent picture that the Godwin family shared on Instagram.

Many Big Brother alums supporting Britney on Reindeer Games

When CBS announced that Britney was on the Reindeer Games cast, many alums showed their support on social media.

“The DR 🔥 excited to see @britney_haynes compete again!” wrote BB10 winner Dan Gheesling.

“Christmas came early omg,” posted Hannah Chaddha from BB23.

“YESSSSS❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Britini D’Angelo from BB23.

Alums and fans cheering for Britney. Pic credit: @BigBrotherCBS/Instagram

Janelle Pierzina from BB6, BB7, BB14, and BB22 also made a social media post. In it, she shared a picture of herself and Britney competing on The Amazing Race.

“Well…. You know who I’m rooting for! #BBReindeerGames,” Janelle wrote.

More news from Big Brother

Here is the full episode schedule for Reindeer Games. It gets started on Monday, December 11.

Cirie Fields revealed what reality TV show she wants to go on next. She also told a crowd who she wanted to be on the show with her.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts Monday, December 11, at 9/8c on CBS.