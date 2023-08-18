Briana DeJesus talks regret over filming for the Teen Mom franchise

Briana DeJesus has been sharing her storyline with MTV audiences for over a decade but does the Teen Mom star regret airing her private life on TV?

Briana rose to fame in 2012 when she appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. Soon after, she graduated to Teen Mom 3 and then Teen Mom 2 before the spinoff became defunct.

With several other spinoffs in recent years, including Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, Briana continued to take viewers along as she allowed MTV’s camera into her home to document her chaotic life.

These days, Briana stars in Season 1B of the latest spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – featuring a conglomerate cast merged from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 – alongside her castmates Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout.

Ahead of the most recent episode, You Know The Stakes, Briana took over Teen Mom’s Instagram account to answer some questions during a Q&A.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the questions from a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewer asked Briana, “Do you ever regret being on the show?”

Briana DeJesus ‘absolutely’ doesn’t regret sharing her storyline on Teen Mom

Briana recorded her answer while in her car, telling fans of the show, “Absolutely not.”

The 29-year-old mom to Nova and Stella continued, “I won’t ever regret being a part of this franchise. I’m happy to be here. Um, yeah, sometimes it is a little hard, but I love sharing my story, I love being open, I love being able to help others out there.”

Briana doesn’t hold back from sharing her personal life on Teen Mom

Briana has been an open book when it comes to sharing her personal life with Teen Mom fans and has filmed some of the most jaw-dropping scenes in franchise history.

Who could forget the time Briana released hundreds of crickets in Luis’ apartment to get revenge for his cheating ways? Or when she contracted an STD from Luis after a one-night stand?

Then there was Briana’s notorious on-stage reunion brawl with Kailyn Lowry and her infamous tussle with Ashley Jones that resulted in saliva and drink tumblers flying across the kitchen.

When Briana first began filming for MTV, she was a pregnant teenager navigating impending motherhood. At the time, she was also working on a co-parenting relationship with her first baby daddy, Devoin Austin, who is 10-year-old Nova‘s father.

Fast forward 11 years, and this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana and Devoin have viewers dying to know if they’ve rekindled their romantic relationship.

Things got flirty between Briana and Devoin during an overnight getaway with friends when Briana was dared to give Devoin a lap dance during a game of Truth or Dare, and she accepted.

Meanwhile, Briana continues to gripe about her other baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, who is still failing to be a present father in their 5-year-old daughter Stella’s life.

There’s still plenty more to come this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, with previews showing Briana and Devoin attending counseling together, so we’ll definitely be tuning in to find out if the exes were able to reignite their passion or if they’re better off strictly as co-parents.

Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.