Briana DeJesus supports mom Roxanne following fall out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Briana DeJesus got into a heated argument with her mom Roxanne DeJesus on this week’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but ultimately came to her defense.

During the September 20 episode of TMTNC, Briana’s segment revolved around her journey to reconnect with her estranged biological father. As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, Briana made the trek to see her father in person, only to be “shot down” by her dad.

While discussing the topic with her sister Brittany and her mom Roxanne, it was revealed that Roxanne reached out to Briana’s dad not once, but twice — once via a letter and a second time via a phone call.

The news did not sit well with Briana and Brittany, who felt they were being left in the dark about Roxanne’s behavior behind the scenes.

Tensions rose between Roxanne and her daughters, ending with Roxanne screaming and storming off while Briana and Brittany were left feeling betrayed.

Despite the tumultuous encounter, Briana took to Twitter following the episode to show support for her mom.

“End of the day, my momma held it down since day 1! She ain’t perfect but she never left!” Briana tweeted to her 273.3K followers.

Briana’s admission garnered the support of her followers as well as one of her TMTNC castmates, Catelynn Baltierra.

In response to Briana’s tweet, Catelynn said of Roxanne, “You got that right!!! Love her she has an amazing soul.”

More comments in support of Briana showed up on her feed. One of Briana’s followers showed their support for her mom: “We love [Roxanne]!”

“That She Did And U Half Too Trust Her In This Situation She’s Looking Out For U Girls,” read another tweet in reply to Briana’s support of her mom.

Another fan showed an outpouring of love for Roxanne in their reply: “That’s exactly what she is doing!!!Got to love her for it!!We love you Roxanne!!!”

Briana’s storyline on Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

So far this season on TMTNC, Briana’s storyline has centered around her lawsuit victory party and her blossoming friendship with Teen Mom 2 alum, Jenelle Evans.

Now that TMTNC viewers have seen Briana’s blow up with her mom, it might have some wondering if it led to her recently moving out of the Florida home she shared with Roxanne and Brittany.

Earlier this month, Briana revealed this would be the first season she’ll tune in and watch her storyline play out on MTV.

“I feel like this next chapter for me has really all been positive, which is shocking. You know what I mean?” Briana shared. “But it’s so good. It’s so good.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.