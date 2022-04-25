Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany confirms which co-star is making a return on next season of Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany shared footage of a former Teen Mom 2 castmate filming for next season. Pic credit: @brittdejesus_/Instagram and MTV

Brittany DeJesus revealed which Teen Mom 2 co-star will be making another appearance next season.

Brittany appears alongside her sister Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2, and viewers have come to know her as Briana’s dependable older sister who’s always ready with a witty remark.

On social media over the weekend, Brittany shared some video footage from inside the Florida home she shares with Briana and their mom, Roxanne DeJesus, as well as Briana’s daughters Nova and Stella.

Brittany DeJesus shares footage of Luis Hernandez filming for Teen Mom 2

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany showed her family as MTV’s cameras crews were present, apparently filming for Season 12 of Teen Mom 2. Brittany pointed out that one of the camera operators accidentally knocked over a potted plant, spilling soil on the floor.

“My mom freaks out over any little mess so this was funny to me,” Brittany captioned the video. During the footage, Brittany revealed which co-star would be making a return to filming.

Brittany’s mom Roxanne could be seen unloading groceries in the kitchen as she stood next to Briana’s second baby daddy and Stella’s father, Luis Hernandez. In another slide, Brittany shared a photo of the meal Luis made for the family and captioned it, “shout out to Stella’s dad for cooking.”

Luis has been mostly absent in 4-year-old Stella’s life, as Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched play out over the years. His absence hasn’t earned him a good reputation with Briana and her family or Teen Mom 2 viewers.

During last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Stella needed to see a cardiologist after experiencing heart issues. Although Briana explained that cameras weren’t allowed in the doctor’s office and therefore it wouldn’t be filmed, Luis refused to attend the appointment, citing MTV’s cameras as his reason.

Teen Mom Tea shared Brittany’s Instagram Stories videos to their Instagram, where Teen Mom 2 viewers gave their opinions of Luis making an appearance next season.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Luis appearing next season

“Its dont look good my apologies,” commented one Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Another wrote, “Anything for the camera right?”

One Teen Mom 2 viewer couldn’t relate to Briana having Luis in her home after his negligence as a father: “No way would I have that dead beat in my house sitting eating a meal with him,” they wrote.

“I hope I’m wrong but seems like he does the bare minimum and now he’s ‘Stella’s dad’ again,” commented another of Luis’ critics.

Although Luis has been absent in Stella’s life, Briana’s other baby daddy, Devoin Austin, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Nova, has stepped up and filled in the father role, including Stella whenever he can.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.