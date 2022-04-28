Briana DeJesus needs to stop forcing Luis on Stella, Teen Mom 2 viewers say

Teen Mom 2 viewers think Briana needs to give up on trying to make Luis present in Stella’s life. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has repeatedly reached out to Luis Hernandez to be a part of their daughter Stella’s life, but Teen Mom 2 viewers think it’s time she stopped.

During the April 26 episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana met up with Luis to discuss his plans regarding seeing Stella.

Briana DeJesus tries to force Luis Hernandez into their daughter Stella’s life

Luis didn’t want the cameras there, so only their voices were recorded for the scene. Luis promised Briana, like he has countless other times, that he would start to reach out more and be more involved in 4-year-old Stella’s life.

After their meet-up, Briana explained to her mom Roxanne what transpired. The conversation got both of them emotional, thinking about Stella growing up without her biological father in her life because he chose not to be present. Briana got so upset that she closed herself in the bathroom while she wept.

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Twitter to discuss the episode, and many of them felt that Briana needs to stop trying to make Luis show up for Stella.

Teen Mom 2 viewers think Briana should stop forcing Luis into Stella’s life

“Briana needs to go to therapy,” read one comment from a fan who felt Briana’s own father being absent in her childhood led to her emotional outburst. “Luis is never going to be a father to Stella and I think deep down this is triggering her growing up without a father.”

Another referenced how Briana’s other baby daddy, Devoin Austin, has stepped up in the father role and included Stella: “Those are Devoin’s daughters stop forcing Luis on her.”

Pic credit: @jmask137/@Ushld_loveme/@_kissmyreese/@mysstwyn1/@BOMBCH3LL3/Twitter

“I want briana to stop contacting luis,” wrote another disgruntled viewer. “He doesn’t want to be in stella’s life girl. Don’t chase him. If Devoine continues to want to be a positive male figure in stella’s life, just leave it at that.”

One viewer felt that Briana was causing Stella’s heartache, not her absent father, by continually trying to make Luis become something he isn’t. Another felt that Briana’s efforts are actually “doing more harm than good.”

Briana doesn’t need Teen Mom 2 viewers to make her feel guilty about the situation with Luis. Last year during an episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana admitted, “It’s really hard as a mom. I feel so guilty bringing her into this world and her not being able to experience both parents. I feel like I failed her. I failed her, and I knew this was going to happen, and I failed her.”

