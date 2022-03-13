Briana DeJesus explains why she was making noodles in the sink in Teen Mom 2 premiere

Briana DeJesus received a question about making noodles in the sink and gave her fans an explanation. Pic credit: MTV

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premiered last week and despite the new storylines and drama, some viewers couldn’t help but focus on Briana DeJesus making noodles in her sink.

During the Season 11 premiere episode, Briana talked to her sister Brittany about going on Chris Lopez’s podcast.

Briana stood at the sink, preparing ramen noodles while she chit-chatted with her big sister. Apparently, Briana’s method for making ramen had Teen Mom 2 fans curious.

Briana DeJesus explains to Teen Mom 2 viewers why she made noodles in the sink

During an Instagram Stories Q&A, Briana opened the floodgates when she asked her followers, “Did u like tonight’s episode[?]”

Not all of Briana’s fans and critics responded with serious comments or questions. One asked her, “Girl why you was making them noodles in the sink.? 😂”

Briana provided an explanation and revealed that it was actually a question she was receiving quite a bit.

“Lmfao everyone asking me that but the real answer is — the ramen was already boiling on the stove but I was having a conversation with my sister and it was being filmed so they wanted to see my face,” Briana explained.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

She added, “The pot was too hot for my counter top so I just had the pot in the sink while mixing the packet in? Lmfao idk.”

Briana’s appearance on Chris Lopez’s podcast will play out in Season 11

The conversation Briana had with Brittany during the noodles scene was one that gave Teen Mom 2 viewers an idea of what’s to come this season on the show.

Briana explained that she was going to meet up with Chris Lopez in Philadelphia to record an episode for his podcast, PTSD – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

A still shot of Briana making noodles in her sink. Pic credit: MTV

Brittany assumed that Briana was recording the podcast episode to spite her nemesis, Kail Lowry, but Briana denied that was her intention.

After Kail had Briana’s ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, on an episode of her own podcast last year, many thought Briana’s actions were retaliatory.

Briana and Kail have been at each other’s throats since 2017 when Briana began dating Javi Marroquin shortly after his divorce from Kail was finalized.

Since then, things have escalated over the years, resulting in Kail filing a defamation lawsuit against Briana last year which Teen Mom 2 viewers will see play out during Season 11.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.