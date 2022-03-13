Briana DeJesus explains what was going on with her lips and chin in Teen Mom 2 Season 11 premiere episode

Briana DeJesus’ lips and chin sparked concern from Teen Mom 2 viewers after the Season 11 premiere. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers were curious about Briana DeJesus’ lips and chin after the Season 11 premiere when they noticed some bruising, swelling, and discoloration.

Briana knows that starring in a reality TV show means that many viewers nitpick not only her behavior and life choices, but also her appearance.

That was the case last week after the premiere of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. During one particular scene, Briana self-filmed from her car while she talked about the lawsuit that her nemesis, Kail Lowry, filed against her.

While she talked, Briana pulled down her face mask, exposing her plumper-than-usual lips and dark areas on her chin.

After the episode aired, Briana took to her Instagram Stories where she asked her fans if they liked the episode.

Briana DeJesus explains facial bruising, swelling, and discoloration to Teen Mom 2 viewers

One of Briana’s Instagram followers was curious as to why her appearance seemed altered and asked, “Yes! What’s going on with your lips and chin?”

Briana explained that lip injections were the reason for her swollen and bruised lips. She also explained the dark spot on her chin, which is related to pregnancy. “Had my lips done so those were bruises and my chin- that is a melasma spot,” Briana wrote. “I’ve had it since I got pregnant with nova. Never went away.”

Briana, who scored a perfect Golden Ratio by a beauty expert, ended her answer with a question back to her fans, asking them, “Any recommendations on how to lighten it?”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, melasma is “a skin condition characterized by brown or blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots. It’s often called the ‘mask of pregnancy.’ Melasma happens because of overproduction of the cells that make the color of your skin. It is common, harmless and some treatments may help.”

Briana’s lips and chin sparked concern among Teen Mom 2 viewers. Pic credit: MTV

Briana’s other cosmetic procedures over the years

Last year, Briana came under fire for getting lip injections just days after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus. In an Instagram Story video, Briana recorded herself in her car after the cosmetic procedure.

“So I got my lips done and they’re extremely swollen and bruised and they hurt,” Briana told her fans in the video. “But for the most part, I like them.”

In addition to lip fillers, Briana has also gone under the knife to improve her appearance in other areas, including a Brazilian butt lift and revision, breast augmentation, and breast implant revision surgery.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.