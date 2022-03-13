Briana DeJesus defends Devoin Austin: ‘He absolutely was not drunk while taking care of both of my daughters’

Briana DeJesus cleared the air about rumors that Devoin Austin was drunk while taking care of her daughters overnight. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus wanted to make it clear that her ex Devoin Austin was not intoxicated while taking care of her daughters Nova and Stella overnight.

Over the weekend, as Monsters & Critics previously reported, Briana dropped off her daughters in Devoin’s care for their first overnight visit.

Devoin shared video footage of his time with Nova and Stella to his Instagram Stories and, according to Briana, critics felt that he was slurring his words and might be drunk.

Briana DeJesus comes to Devoin Austin’s defense: ‘He was absolutely not drunk’

Briana wasted no time and wanted to clear the air, defending her baby daddy in a statement to The Sun one day after news broke that she dropped off the girls to his care.

“I have seen that people are worried about Devoin’s speech and that they’re accusing him of potentially being intoxicated while taking care of Stella and Nova last night,” Briana told the outlet.

The reality TV star continued, “I know that they’re likely basing their fears off things that happened in the past. While I’ve had my issues with Devoin in the past, I’m going to come to his defense here. He absolutely was not drunk while taking care of both of my daughters last night.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers will remember during Season 9 when Briana suspected Devoin had been drinking while spending time with their daughter, Nova. In the scene (seen below) Devoin appeared visibly intoxicated.

Devoin’s Drunk Babysitting Blunder + Leah & Jeremy’s Goodbye | Teen Mom 2 (Season 9)

Devoin repeatedly nodded off during their car ride, sparking a fierce argument between the two and leading Briana to have trust issues about leaving Nova in his care.

However, according to Briana, they’ve moved past Devoin’s issues and she now trusts him to take care of Nova and her sister Stella.

“He took great care of them and both Stella and Nova had a great time and were completely safe,” Briana added. She made sure to add that she’s grateful for Devoin taking care of Stella, too, who isn’t his child.

“Furthermore, I appreciate Devoin taking care of Stella as well as he is not her biological father but treats her like his own,” Briana said. “I’m glad my daughters got to enjoy their time and that I’m able to get the truth out there.”

The video Devoin shared can be seen below. In it, he carried a red solo cup filled with a dark drink and ice as he talked and walked with Nova and Stella, who were sporting their swimsuits.

Briana and Devoin continue to work on their co-parenting relationship

Briana and Devoin just recently mended their co-parenting relationship after years of butting heads, as Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers watched during Season 1.

Briana recently talked about their progress and admitted that it will take continued effort from both of them. “I have faith in Devoin,” she shared. “I know Devoin can be a great father, but it’s literally up to him — and just being with him in family therapy, we had such a good time. That conversation was very deep and very, very emotional.”

“It made a lot of sense and I guess we got to know each other on a deeper level, which was really cool,” Briana added. “It was really, really cool.”

