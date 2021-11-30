Bri Springs and Serena Pitt will reunite with Michelle Young on The Bachelorette

Three of Matt James’s final four will be brought together once again. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young will receive some support from two familiar faces during The Bachelorette Season 18.

Michelle has developed strong connections with all the men in her historic final four and with hometowns and fantasy suites just around the corner, this is where her journey becomes the most real and intense.

It makes sense for Michelle to need some love and words of encouragement from dear friends, and according to The Bachelorette previews, Michelle will receive just that from besties and former The Bachelor costars Bri Spring and Serena Pitt.

Bri Spring and Serena Pitt show up on The Bachelorette

In a preview for the remaining episodes of The Bachelorette, Bri Spring and Serena Pitt are shown arriving at Michelle Young’s room to sit and have a girl chat with her.

Michelle expresses her excitement to see Bri and Serena and says they are some of her closest friends. They also have plenty of experience participating in The Bachelor franchise.

The three built a close bond and became great friends on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor where they all made it far, along with Matt James’s current girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

Bri, Serena, and Michelle all made it into Matt James’s final four

Bri, Serena, and Michelle all competed for Matt James’s love during The Bachelor Season 25 and their journeys each came to different ends within The Bachelor franchise.

Bri walked away from a job she loved in order to continue pursuing Matt, however, he eventually sent her home.

Serena chose to self-eliminate after an awkward yoga session with Matt, as she no longer saw the potential in their relationship. She later went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and found love with Joe Amabile, becoming one of the three couples to get engaged at the end of the BIP season.

Meanwhile, Michelle made it to Matt’s top two and even got to meet his mother and brother. Michelle seemed all in with Matt, however, he left Michelle in tears when he broke up with her and chose to give his final rose to Rachael.

Now, as the Bachelorette, Michelle has been getting her second chance at love within the franchise and Bri and Serena have arrived to seemingly help her sort through her thoughts and emotions.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.