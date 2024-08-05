Below Deck Med star Bri Muller has called Aesha Scott “an amazing chief stew” as the drama on Season 9 explodes.

Bri has been prominent in the drama thanks to her clash with stew Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

Things have gotten so bad between the two stews that they are on thin ice with Captain Sandy Yawn.

In fact, all the ridiculousness between Ellie and Bri has Below Deck Med fans sounding off and taking sides.

One person who does not take sides, though, is Aesha, who has certainly reached her breaking point with her two stews.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Below Deck, fans know that’s not Aesha’s style, and now Bri has expressed what that meant to her during filming.

Bri Muller calls Aesha Scott ‘an amazing chief stew’ as Below Deck Med stew drama explodes

Speaking with TV Insider, Bri opened up about having Aesha as a chief stew while she dealt with Ellie.

“Aesha is an amazing chief stew. The way she handled both of us was mind-blowing. I couldn’t imagine myself being a chief stew in charge of Ellie and I,” she said. “I felt she dealt with things in such a positive way the whole time. I feel like that was so good for me. Never did she once raise her voice. If she did have a concern, she would have a long chat with you.”

Bri explained that having Aesha there was the best because she’s so positive. It’s no secret that Ellie brought negativity, which brought down Bri’s confidence.

“You need positivity and to be uplifted instead of someone coming down on you. I actually find no fault in how Aesha has been guiding us through the season so far,” Brit shared with the outlet.

Aesha isn’t the only one Bri holds in high regard.

Bri Muller reacts to Below Deck’s Kate Chastain defending her

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate Chastain defended Bri and took aim at Ellie during the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show. Yes, Kate is on it dishing the dirt with Aesha, and if you haven’t checked it out, it’s awesome.

Back to Bri. The stew expressed to TV Insider what it was like to have Kate, the Below Deck queen, stand up for her.

“I appreciated that when I saw it. To have another stew such as Kate, who is so well known in the Below Deck world, I really did appreciate that,” Bri dishes.

We have to agree with Bri Muller’s thoughts on Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain defending her.

Bri, Aesha, Kate, and more also revealed if they think Ellie sabotaged Bri, and you can read what they all said here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.