Bravo’s 2025 spring schedule: Here’s the Real Housewvies, Below Deck, and more shows airing

Spring has arrived, which means Bravo is undergoing changes as some shows end their seasons and new shows air.

Bravo never seems to have a shortage of shows to keep fans on their toes all year.

The Real Housewives, for one, always has a franchise that brings drama to the small screen.

However, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wraps up Season 14, the only franchise airing this spring and most of the summer is The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Bravo’s Love Hotel and Next Gen NYC hope to fill the Real Housewives void, but we don’t have high hopes that the latter will be successful.

Plenty of other Bravo shows are bringing the heat that are not part of the Real Housewives franchise, like Below Deck Down Under and The Valley.

Here’s the Bravo’s 2025 spring schedule

Sunday nights will still feature RHOA Season 16 and Bravo’s Love Hotel, which premieres on April 27.

Monday nights continue to be Below Deck night as Below Deck Down Under Season 3 barrels right along.

Tuesday nights will see a change now that Denise Richards & Her Wild Things Season 1 has ended. As mentioned above, RHOBH Season 14 wraps up on April 15, the same night The Valley Season 2 premieres. Next Gen NYC will air on Tuesdays along with The Valley beginning in June.

Wednesday nights belong to Summer House, but Season 9 wraps its run with a multiple-part reunion in May.

Thursday nights are all about Top Chef, which just kicked off Season 22 in March and will continue well into the summer.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursdays all spring.

With a few shows wrapping up this spring, fans are wondering about Bravo’s summer schedule and when their favorite shows will be back.

Here’s what we know about the Bravo’s summer schedule

Below Deck Season 12 will take over Monday nights when Below Deck Down Under Season 3 ends in May.

The Real Housewives of Miami should air this summer, perhaps taking over when RHOA ends its run. Season 7 of RHOM wrapped filming in December, making a summer premiere date a reality.

Besides that, we are in the dark about what Bravo will do this summer.

We know that The Real Housewives of Orange County won’t be ready as the cast is still filming the season. The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains on pause, while RHOSLC is in the middle of filming Season 6.

Make sure to keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for Bravo updates.