Bravo teases Below Deck Down Under: When will Season 3 premiere?

There’s some good news for Below Deck Down Under fans waiting to see Captain Jason Chambers back on their screens.

It’s been well over a year since Below Deck Down Under Season 2 ended.

For months, even Captain Jason was in the dark about the show, leading him to ask fans for help.

The good news is that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has been filmed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason gave an update this summer, including a tease at an alum that will return.

The other day, Bravo dropped another bit of happy news for the first time regarding the Below Deck spin-off.

Bravo teases Below Deck Down Under Season 3

During an episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Bravo shared a clip to promote the hit yachting franchise with Below Deck Med, Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht all in the mix.

Below Deck Down Under fans, of course, now want to know when the show will be back on air. Only five episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht have aired, so it will be a couple of months before it wraps up.

When the sailing show is done, Below Deck Down Under should be next on the list. Based on the usual episode count for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, we can expect Below Deck Down Under to hit Bravo airwaves at the beginning of February.

There’s always the chance that Below Deck Season 12, which has also already been filmed, could air after Below Deck Sailing Yacht pushing Below Deck Down Under later into 2025.

It all depends on what Bravo and 51 Minds have in store for the hit-yachting franchise. Some fans are worried Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are in jeopardy of being canceled.

There will be more on that later, though. For now, let’s focus on Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under since we know it will be back on Bravo airwaves.

Who is returning for Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

The cast for Below Deck Down Under remains under wraps but Captain Jason did confirm he’s back and committed to the show.

Sadly, Aesha Scott won’t return. She seems to have become the face of Below Deck Med with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Deckhand Harry Van Vliet are rumored to be back alongside the hunky captain for their second stint.

Be sure to keep checking in with Monsters and Critics for more information on Below Deck Down Under. Hopefully, we will have some good news in a few weeks.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.