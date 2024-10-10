Bravo stars send condolences to RHOC alum Lydia McLauglin after she announces the death of her mom

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin recently shared some sad news.

Her mom, Judy Stirling, passed away, and Bravo stars are showering the former Housewife with love and support.

Andy Cohen expressed his condolences, and we spotted several Housewives, such as Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino, Vicki Gunvalson, and Camille Grammar, also sharing words of encouragement for Lydia.

It’s hard to forget the RHOC alum and her quirky mom, Judy, who always carried a pouch of fairy dust to sprinkle on her castmates during tense situations.

The close-knit duo shared their lives on the show in Season 8, and Lydia later announced her departure. Lydia returned for Season 12 and left again after one season.

Lydia and Judy have maintained their close relationship over the years, sharing family trips and other fun adventures on social media.

RHOC alum Lydia McLaughlin announces the death of her mom Judy Stirling

The RHOC alum took to social media with a photo of her and Judy during happier times.

“My mom passed away last night,” she wrote. “🤍 We are heart broken but we know she’s dancing with Jesus. 💫 Fairdust, confetti bombs and crowns like heaven has never seen before.”

Lydia ended her post with a message for her mom, adding, “👑What’s in the cat is in the kitten and I promise to continue to make you proud @ocjudymom 🌟.”



The former Bravo Housewife didn’t share Judy’s cause of death, but it seems she’s been battling an illness, and at one point, things had gotten better.

In December 2022, Lydia posted a video of her mom and shared that she had experienced a “Christmas miracle.”

“God is good, faithful, and still heals today. 🙌🏽 @ocjudymom has been fighting for her life, and this past year has forever changed my family,” noted the 43-year-old. “We have stepped into bold prayers, big faith, and seen miracles all around us💫.”

Andy Cohen and other Bravo stars send condolences to Lydia

Several Bravo stars have already shared their condolences for Lydia and her family amid news of Judy’s passing.

“Fairy dust in the sky! ✨ thank you for sharing her with us ✨” wrote Andy.

“Lydia, I’m so sorry for your loss. I know your pain right now. I loved EVERY SINGLE THING about your mom. I’m only a phone call away. Love you sweetie. ❤️❤️💔🙏,” said Alexis Bellino.

Gretchen Rossi wrote, in part, “Lydia just heartbroken for you all 💔Judy was such a light and a gift straight from Heaven.”

Vicki Gunvalson said, “I am so sorry to hear this. What an incredible bond you and your mother had. Peace be with you and your family ❤️🙏.

“So sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences 🙏❤️,” added RHOBH star Camille Grammar.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.