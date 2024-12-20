Bravo stars claim spots on Variety’s list of Most Powerful Women on Reality TV

The Bravo stars made a clean sweep with Variety’s 30 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV.

The 2024 list includes 11 Bravolebrities and not surprisingly, most are from the network’s most popular franchise, The Real Housewives.

However, women from other Bravo shows, including Summer House, Married to Medicine, Vanderpump Rules, and its newest spinoff, The Valley, also snagged spots on the enviable list.

We spotted some usual suspects, like Ariana Madix, who’s been on every list imaginable over the past year.

However, at least one name in the lineup might surprise you.

Okay, let’s go ahead and spoil the surprise because we’re still shocked that Brittany Cartwright made the cut.

Her decision to finally divorce Jax Taylor might be what cemented the Kentucky native’s place in the magazine, proving that good things always come from distancing yourself from Jax. There, we said it!

Now let’s see who else is on the lineup.

Housewives who snagged spots on Variety’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV

We’re starting with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador because she deserves this honor after carrying Season 18—not you, Tamra Judge!

The other Bravo Housewives include Guerdy Abraira, who bravely allowed cameras to capture her cancer battle on The Real Housewives of Miami.

RHOP star Gizelle Bryant is also on the list, along with Garcelle Beauvais from the Beverly Hills franchise and Lisa Barlow from Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania normally gets heat for refusing to choose a side between her feuding castmates, but now she’s being awarded for it.

The 53-year-old acknowledged the honor on Instagram, writing, “This moment is a testament to the incredible team behind me and the amazing opportunities that keep pushing me forward. “

Other Bravo stars who made the list

As we mentioned, Brittany made Variety’s 30 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV 2024 list, and The Valley star posted a message on Instagram to acknowledge the honor.

“This girl from Kentucky could have never imagined this 10 years ago! I’m only going up from here!” she wrote.

Married to Medicine star Dr. Simone Whitfield made the list; so did her castmate Phaedra Parks, who’s been busy this year with her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a memorable stint on Season 2 of The Traitors, plus showing off her skills on Dancing With the Stars.

Phaedra told her 3 million followers, “While every season won’t be a win, always remember sometimes you have to lose to win again. #blessed.”

The other Bravolebrities on the list include Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House and, as mentioned previously, Vanderpump Rules star and Love Island host, Ariana Madix.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.