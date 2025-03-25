Bravo fans react to Love Hotel trailer: ‘So excited for this’

Start the countdown for the newest dating series on Bravo.

Love Hotel is only weeks away from premiering, and now that the trailer has dropped, fans are getting excited.

The show features four single Housewives looking for love on a tropical island with several eligible men to choose from.

The leading ladies are Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby from the Real Housewives of Potomac, Shannon Beador from Orange County, and RHONY OG Luann de Lesseps.

Bravo just dropped a first look at what’s to come, and the show teases plenty of drama.

We noticed a love triangle involving Shannon and Gizelle, some tearful moments on the island, and some steamy scenes with Ashley and her suitors.

Love Hotel trailer teases tears, drama, and a love triangle

“Word on the beach? These Housewives are looking for love.🔑 Check into the series premiere of #BravosLoveHotel on April 27th!” the caption read.

The trailer looks juicy, and there might be some steamy moments ahead because in one scene Shannon exclaims, “This isn’t some sex hotel, is it?”

She might have been referring to Ashley Darby, who didn’t seem to waste time locking lips with her suitors.

Meanwhile, Shannon didn’t miss out on the fun, telling the camera, “At 60 years old, I’m going to date multiple men, darn it.”

However, the RHOC star has some competition because she and Gizelle have their eyes on the same man.

“I’m going to be honest with you, Shannon,” said Gizelle in her confessional. “Yes, I’m a take your man.”

Meanwhile, someone has their eyes focused solely on Luann, telling the other men to stay away from the RHONY alum.

Check out the jam-packed trailer below.

Bravo viewers are excited about the new show

Love Hotel was filmed at the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, and hosted by comedian Joel Kim Booster, their Love Concierge.

Bravo fans are already reacting positively to the trailer.

“Better than I could have ever imagined!” exclaimed a commenter.

“Spectacular! Gimme 14 of them right now!!!😍” said someone else.

“Omg, I literally LOVE this! It’s so ridiculous that it’s perfect TV 🤣,” added a Bravo fan.

One commenter said, “Omg so excited for this!! 😍.”

Someone else wrote, “This is going be so good ❤️.”

Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Will you be tuning in to Love Hotel? Tell us which Bravo Housewife you’re most excited to see find love on the show.

Love Hotel premieres Sunday, April 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.