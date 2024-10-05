Bravo developing Kansas City Chiefs WAGs show: Will Brittany Mahomes be part of the series?

The Kansas City Chiefs are all the rage these days, and Bravo is ready to jump on that bandwagon to kick off a new franchise.

Bravo has reportedly started working on a series focused on the WAGs of the Kanas City Chiefs.

WAGs stands for wives and girlfriends of an athlete, in this case, football players on the team.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, remains one of the most famous WAGs in the Chiefs Kingdom.

So, with the new reality TV show in the works, will Brittany be the face of the series?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Will Brittany Mahomes be part of Bravo’s Kansas City Chiefs WAGs show?

According to People magazine, Bravo has begun filming the new show now that football season is in full swing. Despite filming, the magazine insists the show is in the development stages, and nothing, including the cast list, is final.

“There’s still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there’s enough there to build a full series around. It’s very much a work in progress,” an insider close to Bravo shared with the outlet.

Even though there are many moving parts, People has revealed a potential cast list, and as of this writing, Brittany’s name isn’t on it. However, that doesn’t mean she won’t be thrown into the mix if she’s interested and, honestly, if the network can afford her.

Here’s who is reportedly filming for Bravo’s Kanas City Chiefs WAGs show

One name in the mix is Chariah Gordon, the fiancee of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. The couple got engaged this summer and have two children together

Their son, Three, was born on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, 2023, the same day the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Chariah and Mecole welcomed their second child, a daughter, this year but have kept her name and details of her birth private.

Sheawna Weathersby, who shares two kids with defensive tackle Chris Jones, is also filming for the new Bravo series. Chris and Sheawna keep their lives private but have been together for over a decade.

The couple has two sons, Deuce, age 6, and Dakota, age 2.

If Bravo moves forward with the series surrounding the WAGs of the Kansas City Chiefs, then the show will likely premiere next fall during football season.

The news of the new reality TV series involving the Kansas City Chiefs comes hot on the heels of the NFL team playing a major role in the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film, A Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

What do you think of Bravo doing a WAGs reality TV show?