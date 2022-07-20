Braunwyn Windham-Burke opens up after Victoria Brito split ‘we were in two different relationships’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks about her recent breakup. Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

Before Braunwyn Windham-Burke was fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County, she used her last reunion to announce to the world that she was a lesbian.

Earlier in Season 15, Braunwyn did come out to her castmates as bisexual and also as an alcoholic, which led to a season of discovery both on the show and in her personal life.

Braunwyn is now going through her first breakup since officially coming out, after dating model Victoria Brito since last fall. The ladies split a few weeks ago, and Braunwyn admits it has been hard on her, especially as a newly sober woman.

“It was hard,” Braunwyn said of her breakup. She also admitted that she and Victoria were on different pages when it came to their pairing. “We were in two different relationships, unbeknownst to me. So I was giving 100 percent. I was in love, and what I thought it was, it wasn’t. And that’s hard.”

When she and Victoria split, she said, “I am feeling all the things — heartbroken and sad, but I’m still sober, and that’s what matters,” the reality star told us at the time.

Braunwyn said that since she came out later in life, most emotions that she would have had as a teen she is now just experiencing. “That being said, you know, I’m old enough to not sit in it. I know that you can be sad and still go out and have fun,” she happily said.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is trying to find love in NYC

Now she is on the market again and starting to put herself back out there, looking for love. “So back in the city, I went on a couple of dates this week. Like, I’m not going to sit home and cry. I did that during the pandemic. I’m done now. Put your lashes on, clip in some hair, get back out there!”

Braunwyn splits her time between New York City and Orange County, and she is taking advantage of the summer scene in NY, hoping to find a match. She said that living on both coasts is “incredibly easy” and that she and her husband, Sean Burke, are working to successfully co-parent.

The still-married couple share seven children: Bella, 21, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Curran and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Braunwyn and Sean continue to work on their modern family

“The co-parenting, we’re working through it,” Braunwyn revealed. “I wish I could say it was easy, but that’s not true for any parent. I mean, we’ve definitely had some bumps in the road. We are trying our best to navigate some very difficult situations that are coming up.

Sean announced in April that he had a new lady in his life and had been on a handful of dates with her. He explained that his focus will always be on his family and his business but that he was excited to see what the future holds for him.

Braunwyn’s sexuality was the talk of Season 15, and she later revealed that she endured homophobia from her castmates. She explained, “At the end of the day, it’s a show about drama but you need to have some humanity at a base level and I didn’t get that with my cast members.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.