Brandon Jones reveals his ‘new favorite’ woman from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

Brandon Jones has his eyes on a woman from Clayton Echard’s season. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard still has a lot of women to choose from on The Bachelor Season 26 but it seems Bachelor Nation star Brandon Jones also has his eye on one of the ladies from this season.

After making it to the final two with Michelle Young on The Bachelorette only to be eliminated, Brandon Jones may be ready to mingle with current contestant Serene Russell.

Serene Russell might be Brandon Jones’ ‘new favorite’

The Bachelor viewers haven’t had much chance to fully get to know The Bachelor Season 26 contestant Serene Russell beyond her being a teacher and opening up about some of her body struggles during an emotional group date.

It appears that will soon change when Serene gets more screen time on a one-on-one date with Clayton Echard.

Clayton shared two photos to his Instagram page promoting his upcoming date with Serene. In the first photo, Clayton and Serene are dressed in more beachy attire and in the second the two are in more formal attire.

Clayton captioned the post, “Did we legitimately win all of these stuffed animals because we’re good at carnival games? Or did we just take what we wanted because we had the Pier to ourselves and decided we were ‘winners’? The world will never know” with a zipped lips emoji.

Brandon Jones reacted to the post with a telling comment that could suggest he’d be interested in Serene for himself.

Commenting under the post, Brandon wrote, “Yoo I might have a new favorite” with the shifty eyes emoji.

Upon seeing Brandon’s comment about Serene, The Bachelor viewers weighed in with their thoughts.

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

One comment voiced their support and expressed hope that Brandon and Serene would meet on the summer spinoff Bachelor in Paradise where they could potentially explore a romantic connection.

Serene Russell has already drawn comparisons to former Bachelorette Michelle Young due to their appearance and profession in education. One commenter noted Serene’s similarities to Michelle suggesting it’s unsurprising that Brandon would be attracted to them both.

Another commenter wanted Brandon to hold off on possibly pursuing Serene because they’re eager to see Brandon return to the franchise as the Bachelor.

What do you think of Brandon Jones and Serene Russell as a potential pairing?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.