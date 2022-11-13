Brandon Jones calls Bachelor in Paradise cast his ‘beautiful family’ with reunion photo

Brandon Jones calls the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast his “beautiful family.” Pic credit: ABC

In Brandon Jones’ sweet ode to his fellow Bachelor in Paradise castmates, some fans couldn’t help but notice a few familiar faces were left out of the group shot.

The Season 8 reunion, filmed in Los Angeles on November 4th, is sure to be filled with shocking revelations of what life has been like post-Paradise for the contestants.

With spoilers and hints already circling the internet, fans of the franchise can expect the next two weeks to be loaded with drama as many of the castmates debate whether or not an engagement is on the horizon.

During the filming of the much-anticipated reunion, fan-favorite Brandon shared a cast photo that showed most of this season’s participants.

The women all sat on a rounded bench while the men posed on a higher tier behind them — except Brandon, who sat with the ladies to be next to his expected now-fiancee, Serene Brooke Russell.

Brandon and Serene hit it off instantly during Episode 1 and have been the strongest couple on the beach ever since. With the “I love you’s” already out of the way, it will be no surprise to see Brandon propose during the finale and the two still together gushing over each other at the reunion.

Brandon shared the group photo on Twitter, where he referred to his fellow castmates as his “beautiful family” — followed by an inside joke about the number of crabs they have to deal with on the beach while filming.

The cast was fully dressed to the nines and they all appeared to be in good spirits for the shot.

Well, all but one — and theories have already been swirling.

Fans take note of castmates missing from Bachelor in Paradise reunion photo

Whether or not they simply missed the photo op or not, Twitter fans have noticed a few things about the group snap that have raised a few questions. One, in particular, is the fact that contestant Johnny DePhillipo did not appear to be smiling in the photo.

Pic credit: @MaryHar80477037/Bmac_Jones/Twitter

Fans also noticed that a very important contestant from this season was missing from the shot — Victoria Fuller.

With Victoria and Johnny seemingly heading toward a proposal on the show right now, Bachelor Nation has already had to deal with the fact that Victoria is now dating former Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo in real time.

Pic credit: @bina_booth/@Maryhar80477037/Bmac_Jones/Twitter

It’s also been said that Victoria and Greg will officially announce their relationship during the reunion’s airing, which would perhaps be even more of an explanation for Johnny’s solemn expression.

Along with the Victoria and Johnny situation, some fans couldn’t help but notice that main beach-ers Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney were also missing from the shot.

Pic credit: @BeeXiang1/Bmac_Jones/Twitter

Again, they may have just been in the bathroom while the photo was taken, but there’s no telling what those two may have gotten into. Buckle up Bachelor in Paradise fans; it seems there’s still quite the journey left even as the season closes at the month’s end.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.