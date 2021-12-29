Brandon Jones attends theme park with fellow men from Michelle Young’s season

Brandon Jones hangs out with buddies from The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette continues to produce bromances amongst its contestants and The Bachelorette runner-up Brandon Jones appears to have found solid friendships with some of the men from his season.

After having his heart shattered when Michelle Young broke up with him during The Bachelorette finale, Brandon appears to be in good spirits now as he went out for a fun day at an amusement park with his boys from The Bachelorette Season 18.

Brandon Jones links up with Will Urena and Daniel Tully

After bonding on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, Brandon Jones, Will Urena, and Daniel Tully went out for a fun day at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

All three shared photos from their time together at the amusement park.

Will Urena, who The Bachelorette viewers will recall had a major feud with ‘pizza king’ Peter Izzo, appears to have become a big brother to Brandon and Daniel.

Will captioned his post, “Took the Lil bros to six flags [two red flag emojis] Swipe to #5 for the mixtape cover.”

Daniel also seems to view Will and Brandon as brothers. Daniel shared photos with the boys and wrote, “Big Bros took me to 6 flags.”

As for Brandon Jones, who went the farthest of the three on The Bachelorette Season 18 and has since become a fan favorite, poked fun at how young he looks in his caption.

Sharing photos in front of the fountain at Six Flags as well as sharing photos on a ride, Brandon captioned the post, “Lookin 17 so I brought my parents #6 [red flag emoji] [roller coaster emoji]”

Brandon Jones has emotional breakup with Michelle Young

Brandon Jones fell head over heels in love with Michelle Young while vying for her love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

Brandon seemed to really capture Michelle’s heart, especially when she shocked viewers and chose to place Brandon in her top two over her longtime crush Joe Coleman.

Having had the opportunity to meet Michelle’s parents twice, Brandon seemed to fit in well with Michelle’s family and leave a good impression.

However, when it came time for Michelle to hand out the final rose she chose Nayte instead, which led to a heartbreaking goodbye between Brandon and Michelle with lots of tears and crashing waves disrupting the sound.

After shedding so many tears and leaving The Bachelorette single, it’s nice to see Brandon smiling and enjoying himself with friends at Six Flags.

Many viewers hope they’ll be seeing Brandon’s smile once again as they’re rooting for him to be the Bachelor one day and take a second shot at love.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.