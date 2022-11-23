News Brandon Jones and Serene Russell already moved in together after Bachelor in Paradise engagement

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell have revealed some exciting news. Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram While Bachelor Nation was already excited to find out that Brandon Jones and Serene Russell got engaged, the couple has just dropped an even more exciting bomb. That’s right — the two have already moved in together.

While it may not have been much of a surprise to see Brandon propose to Serene during the Bachelor in Paradise finale last night, the two are now able to publicly show their love and update fans on the current happenings in their relationship.

In a recent interview, the lovebirds revealed that they have officially planted roots together in San Diego, California.

Brandon and Serene also shared some exciting updates about spending the upcoming holiday season together.

The newly engaged couple will be heading to Oklahoma City for Thanksgiving on Thursday, where Brandon will spend time with Serene’s family.

On exploring her neck of the woods, Serene said to Hollywood Life, “I get to show him my city and all the fun things we do there. I’ve lived there my whole life so it will be really nice for him to see where I grew up.”

“Even though it’s been a long stretch and we wouldn’t wish having to stay private for that long on anyone, we’re so excited it’s time for the holidays. We can do all the fun stuff with each other’s families,” she continued.

Although Brandon and Serene have met each others’ families, their families have not yet been introduced to one another.

The couple also revealed some fun behind-the-scenes secrets from filming BIP, such as when she snuck Brandon a napkin with a drawing of the type of engagement ring she wanted.

She joked, “I was like, ‘This is what an emerald cut looks like.’ I’m not going to die if I don’t get it, but….Oh and I also really like gold, too. I drew what I wanted because I wanted him to understand. You can’t just look things up [out there]!”

When will Brandon Jones and Serene Russell tie the knot?

Although the impulsive opportunity was presented to them by Jesse Palmer, Serene and Brandon chose not to get married on the beach immediately after their proposal. They revealed during the reunion that it was far too important to have both of their families present for the actual occasion.

However, the two have started wedding planning and are thinking of setting a date in 2024.

Will ABC live stream the ceremony as they have for Bachelor Nation couples in the past?

Nothing is set in stone, but it seems as if both Brandon and Serene aren’t opposed to the idea. “You never know. I wouldn’t knock it,” Serene said, with Brandon adding, “I think it’d be a good idea. It’d be fun. We’ll talk about it.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.