Brandon Gibbs’ mom Betty shows off new straight hair look with 90 Day Fiance fans who gave opinions

Betty Gibbs debuted her hair straightened and asked 90 Day Fiance fans what they thought. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance mom Betty Gibbs has been a major part of her son Brandon’s storyline with his wife Julia Trubkina and has amassed a following of her own. With that said, she showed off a hair transformation with 90 Day fans on Instagram.

Betty debuted straightened hair in several photos on Instagram and asked for opinions from fans on whether they liked her signature curly hair better than her new straight look.

90 Day viewers are used to seeing her with the same style she’s had for several years, so her new hair took fans by surprise but led to united opinions about which is better suited for her.

Betty Gibbs showed off straight hair with 90 Day Fiance fans who gave their opinions

Betty’s signature curly hair was straightened in a recent photo where she surprised 90 Day fans with the new look. Betty also asked for opinions on which style onlookers liked better.

In a series of five different photos, Betty posed in different positions looking happy as she showed off her transformed hair.

In the caption, she wrote, “Surprise!! Me with straight hair! What do you think? Curly, or straight??”

Betty got reactions from fellow 90 Day castmates as well as different fan pages and viewers.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The general consensus was that fans liked both styles and she was supported either way.

Anny Francisco, Kenny Niedermeier, and Jovi Dufren’s mom, Gwen Maynard, all dropped their opinions in the comments of the post. Betty’s post has received more than 3,000 likes.

Pic credit: @90day_bettygibbs/Instagram

Ron and Betty Gibbs are cast members on Pillow Talk

Ron and Betty are so engrained as cast members on 90 Day Fiance that they were chosen to be participants in the popular spinoff Pillow Talk, where they offer commentary on current seasons.

Brandon’s very opinionated helicopter parents are not shy to share their critiques of the different relationships and situations between their fellow cast members.

Fans of the couple may have a chance to continue watching them within the franchise if Brandon and Julia continue with their public 90 Day journey as well.

Ron Gibbs was in the news recently for sharing the positive news that his health had improved after a battle with cancer.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of Before the 90 Days.