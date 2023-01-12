Brandi Glanville talks Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit, disses Lisa Vanderpump, and weighs in on Jen Shah’s sentencing

Brandi weighs on some Real Housewives drama. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Brandi Glanville has shared her thoughts on some hot topics in the Real Housewives universe this week as she promotes her new show, The Traitors.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum joins her pal Below Deck alum Kate Chastain on the new Peacock show.

However, as Brandi’s appearance on The Traitors hits the small screen, the rumor mill has been buzzing she may go back to her old stomping ground, RHOBH.

Brandi has admitted that she knows nothing about her getting back her diamond but should the opportunity arise, she’s not opposed to it.

In the meantime, Brandi’s happy to dish dirt on all the latest in the Real Housewives world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Unfiltered podcast host has some intriguing things to say about Jen Shah and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shake-up.

Brandi Glanville dishes Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit and shades Lisa Vanderpump in the process

During a recent interview, Brandi didn’t hold back speaking her mind about Lisa Rinna leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Brandi doesn’t feel like this is the end for Lisa but rather a pause.

“I think [Rinna] will be back,” she expressed to Entertainment Tonight.

Last year was tough for Lisa following the death of her beloved mother, Lois. Brandi feels that Lisa’s perhaps just taking a breather so that she can “actually mourn” her mother. After all, cameras were rolling on Season 12 when Lois died, and Lisa didn’t really take any time off to process the loss.

The sentiment that Lisa will return to the show was something Brandi reiterated when appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night. A game in the episode had Brandi sharing how she felt about Lisa’s departure from RHOBH.

“I feel like she’ll be back for sure,” Brandi stated.

Following Lisa’s exit announcement, Lisa Vanderpump shared a tweet that simply said, “‘Ding dong.” Brandi, like many others, felt it was a shot at Lisa R and had domes words about it.

“Obviously when somebody leaves the show, there’s a lot of emotions with it … but it’s still hard. I just don’t like kicking people when they’re down, it’s just not my jam,” The Traitors star shared with ET.

The Traitors Brandi Glanville weighs in on RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s sentencing

Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was sentenced last week and received 6.5 years in jail after she pled guilty to federal fraud charges last summer. During her appearance on WWHL, Brandi made it clear that Jen should have gotten more time for what she did to elderly people.

Brandi also called out Jen for not only doing something so shady but going on a reality television show while doing it.

“Are you that narcissistic that you think you’re not gonna get caught?” Brandi questioned when speaking with ET. “Is fame that important to you that you think you’re untouchable? Like, if I was doing something shady, you would never see me on TV. It’s just stupid, honestly. It’s just– it just shows you that like people are obsessed with fame to the point where they’re willing to go to jail for it.”

There are shady people all around Brandi Glanville on her new show, The Traitors. Lucky for Brandi, she knows all about dealing with snakes after her time in the Real Housewives world, including her upcoming stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.