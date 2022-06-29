Brandi Glanville says Jill Zarin is the most ‘desperate’ and ‘thirstiest’ Housewife

Brandi Glanville shades Jill Zarin. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip stars Jill Zarin and Brandi Glanville were recent guests on Andy Cohen’s late-night show. However, things quickly took an awkward turn between the two women when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum called Jill desperate.

Andy Cohen and his team are known for asking their guests shady questions and with Brandi — someone who never bites her tongue — it’s no surprise that things got a little tense.

The women were there to dish about Season 2 of the Peacock series and during the sit-down Jill and Brandi were asked questions about their costars.

However, Brandi was not one to mince words, and when asked to name the Housewife who’s most desperate to return to TV, she named the person sitting beside her.

Brandi Glanville shades Jill Zarin and calls her the most ‘desperate’ Housewife

Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin were guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night and it was nothing short of entertaining.

During one segment, the Bravo exec played a shady game of “Closet Confessions” with the women and that’s when things got awkward.

Andy asked the women to answer several questions about their castmates one being, “Which of your fellow Housewives do you think is the most desperate to get back on her former show?”

“Jill,” responded Brandi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her surprising response caused Jill to turn in her chair and ask, “me?” but Brandi doubled down on her comment.

“Yeah… I mean you said ‘tell the truth,'” added Brandi.

Meanwhile, Jill also answered the question and she had someone else in mind for the most “desperate” Housewife — The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Vicki Gunvalson.

However, Brandi wasn’t done with Jill just yet. When asked who was the thirstiest Housewife, Jill named Dorinda Medley. Brandi agreed but she added one more person to the list, Jill!

“I think yeah, you and her,” said Brandi.

Brandi Glanville’s shady comment gets mixed responses

While Andy Cohen was clearly amused at Brandi’s blunt response to the question, Jill was not and she wasn’t the only one. After watching the awkward scene play out, some people blasted The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star.

However, some people applauded the 49-year-old for keeping it real.

“You gotta love Brandi lmaooo. Put her back on TV!” said one commenter.

“[Brandi] is the GOAT. If you want real honey she is it!” added someone else.

On another note, some people were not happy with Brandi.

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

“Brandi is the most eager to remain relevant. Idk why y’all are calling the GOAT,” noted one critic.

“I can’t stand Brandy. She is so classless [and] tries to be so relevant,” added someone else.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently airing on Peacock.