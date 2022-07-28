Brandi Glanville makes liposuction confession after saying she’d never do it

Brandi Glanville talks about her plastic surgery and liposuction. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has a plastic surgery confession after she previously stated that she would not get a procedure done.

The former model appeared on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Also on the show was Ladies of London and The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury.

Andy Cohen played games with his guests, in an effort to get them to spill the tea.

Never one to hold her tongue, Brandi was open and honest and shared that she changed her previous stance on plastic surgery. Page Six reported that a 2020 post by Brandi read: “I don’t believe in liposuction. Ok, so I’ve changed my mind… suck it all out 💗.

Brandi said fans asked her if she was pregnant, and the question signaled to her that her tummy needed work.

Brandi Glanville purchased herself plastic surgery because of rude fan questions

Brandi shared, “I had a little laser liposuction on my FUPA because everyone was saying, ‘Are you pregnant?’”

Brandi revealed that the liposuction was a gift she gave to herself.

“But I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna gift myself. So I have a garment on that I can barely breathe in, but I’m here.”

Brandi Glanville’s 2019 falling out from Kim Richards explained

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards formed an unlikely friendship after Brandi got off to a rough start with Kim and her sister, Kyle Richards. A feud between the sisters and Brandi lives in reality TV history because of a game night hosted by Dana Wilkey, a “friend of” during Season 2 of RHOBH. Things came to a head when Brandi accused Kim of doing drugs in the bathroom “all night long,” but the two ultimately became friends.

Brandi and Kim returned to RHOBH during Season 10, with Brandi launching hook-up allegations about then-castmate Denise Richards.

Shortly after Kim and Brandi returned on RHOBH Season 10 as guests, their friendship imploded.

Kim spoke with E! News earlier this week and revealed for the first time why the friendship ended.

Kim shared that the friendship ended because of a social media post by Brandi.

Kim said, “There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me.” Kim revealed that she thought she busted one of her post-surgical stitches and asked a friend to take a picture. However, Brandi posted the picture against Kim’s wishes.

Kim explained, “Then she called later and I said, ‘I asked you to take that down,’ and she said, ‘It’s nothing, it was a picture.’ So she didn’t find the harm in it.”

The two have been unable to mend fences after the incident.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.