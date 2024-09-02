Brandi Glanville dragged for posting hospital photo of RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice

Brandi Glanville is getting dragged online for trying to capitalize off The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

She alarmed social media users with a photo that showed the OG lying in a hospital.

If that wasn’t enough, the former Beverly Hills Housewives made a note asking people to pray for Teresa in her caption.

The insinuation was that the mom of four was suffering a health scare or at least something serious enough to land her in the hospital.

However, instead of garnering sympathy for Teresa, the distasteful post confused some people and angered others.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Several users commented on the photo and noted that the post was very misleading. If you’re wondering whether Teresa is in the hospital, the answer is no.

Brandi Glanville asks for prayers for RHONJ star Teresa Giudice

The post sparking outrage on X was posted by Brandi less than 24 hours ago, and it showed Teresa in a hospital bed, covered up to her neck with a sheet while wearing a mask.

“Pray for #RHONJ star Teresa 💔🙏,” Brandi captioned the post, also adding a link to the story.

Brandi Glanville shares clickbait. Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Instagram

Social media users drag Brandi Glanville for her clickbait post

Brandi’s post has racked up over 50,000 views and hundreds of responses, with some people questioning what was wrong with Teresa.

However, others instantly figured out that the RHONJ star was doing just fine and that Brandi’s post was simply clickbait.

“WTF???? That’s from March 2022,” an X user retorted. “Brandi!!! Stop drinking, man. This kinda stuff is NOT good for lawyers who will want to show your mental well-being….You’re losing it. Call a friend.”

A confused commenter said, “At least tell us what we are praying for. I don’t wish I’ll on anyone. Even Tre if something is really wrong with her.”

“She does the same thing that Kim Z. does. Clickbait. Both are so thirsty,” someone noted.

An X user said, “Match 2022 she’s an idiot for posting on this.”

Another added, “This happened TWO years ago… i dont get it Brandi🤔.”

Someone else exclaimed, “This is from 2022 when she got her appendices taken out.. @BrandiGlanville enough with the click bait, go get a job!!”

Pic credit: @Sue62287276/@misstisamgmail1/@HelloK4ren/@LoveLifeInFla/@Lisamadison2013/@vivsnest1/X

In case you’re still confused, in March 2022, Teresa was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery to remove her appendix.

Brandi’s recent post was about the two-year-old story, and the photo she shared was also taken in 2022.

Do you think Teresa will be upset with Brandi when she finds out the RHOBH alum has been using her as clickbait?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.