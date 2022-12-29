Brandi Glanville backtracks on apparent RHOBH return tease as she now knows ‘nothing’

After seeming to tease a return to RHOBH, Brandi now claims to know “nothing.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Last week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville sent Bravo fans into a frenzy when she seemingly teased a full-time return to the franchise in 2023.

But now the star is backtracking, claiming on Twitter Tuesday night that she actually “[knows] nothing” about casting for the upcoming season of RHOBH.

Despite leaving the show in 2015, Brandi remains one of the franchise’s most polarizing and talked-about alumni. Fans either love or hate the former model, 50, but all can agree that she knows how to stir things up.

Since her exit, Brandi has returned as a guest on the series several times, and fans are constantly speculating about a full-time comeback for the RHOBH alum.

Last week, the star seemed to confirm the rumors on Twitter, posting a slow-motion video that showed her closed hand opening to reveal a glistening diamond on her palm.

“I love this Christmas present,” Brandi captioned her post.

In the opening credits sequence of RHOBH, each Housewife holds a huge diamond, and the symbolism wasn’t lost on Bravo fans.

I love this Christmas present pic.twitter.com/QvbBiwZxbY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 27, 2022

RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville hints at possible return

Earlier this week, the star fueled further speculation when she posted an Instagram photo of herself in an RHOBH-reunion-ready red gown, alongside the caption: “Never gone for too long” and a popcorn emoji.

In an interview, Brandi also played into the return rumors, telling Page Six, “Obviously, I’m open to it.”

Of the RHOBH cast, the star added, “I think there’s going to be a shakeup, so we’ll see.”

Brandi Glanville denies RHOBH casting rumors, now claims to know ‘nothing’

But taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the star seemed to backtrack.

“Hey guys,” Brandi wrote to her followers, “everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!”

“Thanks for the love,” she tweeted, adding, “right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him.”

Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Twitter

Brandi made her first appearance on RHOBH in 2011 as a “friend of” the Housewives. She was promoted to full-time cast member the following year.

Brandi left the show in 2015 but has returned several times since in guest spots.

Most recently, she starred on the second season of Peacock’s Real Housewives spin-off Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside fan favorites like RHOC’s Tamra Judge and RHONY’s Dorinda Medley.

“There’s a lot of good things happening in my life,” the star told Page Six last week, adding that she does “owe a lot of thanks to Mr. [Andy] Cohen,” but that she still “can’t say.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.